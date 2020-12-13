Derelict house destroyed in blaze on West Coast

Four crews from Greymouth, Runanga and Cobden are battling the fire in Runanga on Sunday afternoon. (File photo)

About 18 firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a derelict home on the West Coast.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Mau Barbara said four crews from Greymouth, Runanga and Cobden were sent to the blaze on Carroll St, Runanga, about 1.30pm on Sunday.

Runanga is a small West Coast town about 8 kilometres northeast of Greymouth.

Barbara said the house, which was believed to be one storey, was completely involved in fire when crews arrived.

Crews fighting the blaze were targeting the roof shortly after 2.30pm, and they had the blaze extinguished about 30 minutes later.

The fire did not threaten any other properties but had destroyed the derelict house.

It was initially deemed suspicious but was later found not to be, he said.

The exact cause had yet to be determined.