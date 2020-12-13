Principal who turned around Hutt Valley High School will be sorely missed

The Hutt Valley community is mourning a popular principal who brought the local high school back from its lowest ebb.

Ross Sinclair, who had been ill for more than a year and had taken leave from the school about six weeks ago, died on the weekend.

When Sinclair​ left a position as deputy principal at Burnside High School in Christchurch to take the helm of Hutt Valley High School in 2008, the place was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

“His mates told him it was a poisoned chalice, said he was mad,” said Hamish Bowen, the chairman of Hutt Valley High’s Board of Trustees.

Bullying was rife at Hutt Valley High at the time, with many parents removing their children. It led to a damning report by the Ombudsman, and an apology by the school and its board.

Sinclair moved swiftly and successfully to create change.

Bowen, who has been on the board for more than four years, said Sinclair was given the task of turning the school around.

Stuff Sinclair and former archivist Colleen Creswell show 1930s pupil Barbara Gardner Taylor-Cannon the honours boards during a tour around the much-changed school grounds in 2011 – the school's 85th anniversary.

“He did a fantastic job. It's gone from strength to strength. Before Ross the roll had dropped, and they were taking kids from out of zone. Now we’re at capacity, in high demand, and can’t take anyone from out of zone,” Bowen said.

“He showed fantastic leadership, in the staff he has selected around him as well as the way he has managed the school. His commitment was incredible. He read every single report for each child. That’s about 1800 pupils, and signed each one,” he said.

Bowen said he had been talking to a number of past and present pupils, and “he was well known for having an excellent memory for names and for stopping and wanting to know how they were getting on”.

“He loved a challenge. When people told him not to go to Hutt Valley, he’d say ‘what better challenge could there be than taking on a school in trouble’,” he said.

Sinclair was 65. He is survived by wife Annabelle, and children Alexander, Charlotte and Emily.