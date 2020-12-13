One dead, two others injured in Central Otago crash

Emergency services were called to the crash on Scotland St (State Highway 8) near Smith St in Roxburgh just after 5pm on Sunday. (File photo).

One person has died and two others have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Central Otago.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Scotland St (State Highway 8) near Smith St in Roxburgh just after 5pm on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said one person had died, while two others were flown by rescue helicopter to Dunedin Hospital – one in a serious condition and a second with minor injuries.

The road remained closed shortly before 9pm.

READ MORE:

* Man critically injured after truck rolls near Raes Junction in Otago

* One dead after Otago crash

* Man seriously injured after single-vehicle crash near Queenstown



Diversions were in place at the intersections of SH8 and Jedburgh St, and SH8 and Millers Flat Bridge Rd.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible, the police spokeswoman said.

The police serious crash unit was investigating.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Mau Barabara said two crews from Roxburgh and Millers Flat attended and helped police.

A St John spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter had been sent and landed shortly after 6pm.

There have been at least 22 deaths on Otago roads so far this year, five more than the same period last year, according to Ministry of Transport road crash data. Nationally, at least 304 people have died on the roads so far this year.