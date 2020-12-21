Taranaki family spent more than 300 nights at Ronald McDonald House during their teen's 10-year cancer battle

Rory Gardiner and his family have been in and out Starship Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House since he was 7.

For every injection, night in hospital, physiotherapy session, blood transfusion, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgery Rory Gardiner has had, he has a bead of courage to represent it.

Over the last decade, the 18-year-old has collected roughly 1400 of them and his family have spent more than 300 nights in Ronald McDonald House at Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland.

The impact of Covid-19 on funding and fundraising for the House has been significant, and they aim to raise more than $200,000 to cover the stay of 125 families expected to stay over the Christmas period.

The Taranaki-based Gardiner family were some of the lucky ones who made it home in time for Christmas, but it’s been a long, rocky journey to get there with the end is not yet in sight.

In 2007 their world was flipped upside down when Rory, the middle of three boys, was diagnosed with cancer when he was just seven.

“They found a brain tumour, almost a tennis ball-sized tumour, and we were told he needed to get to Starship straight away,” Leigh, Rory’s mother, said.

“It’s hard to register, you don’t think about anything other than ‘is he going to live’ and when we got to Starship they told us another week, and he wouldn’t have made it, he would have gone to sleep and just not woken up.”

When they got there from Dargaville, where they lived at the time, a second tumour was found and diagnosed as Medulloblastoma.

Rory underwent 31 sessions of high dose radiotherapy to the brain and spine as well as four cycles of high dose chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Parents Leigh and Sean say they don’t know what they would have done without Ronald McDonald House.

As a result of the radiotherapy Rory has had a number of challenging side effects such as permanent hair loss, hearing loss, hormone deficiencies, learning difficulties, and now he needs a walker to get around.

“The late effects just keep coming like a waterfall,” Leigh says.

Rory went into remission in January 2010 and the family moved to Taranaki.

But then, nearly exactly 10 years later, in September last year, Rory had a lump on the side of his face which turned out to be bone cancer.

“The radiotherapy he had 10 years ago that probably saved his life, caused the tumour in his face.”

So it was back to Starship for the family.

The tumour was removed from his face in an 11-and-a-half hour surgery, and his face was rebuilt.

The Gardiners’ second stint at Starship coincided with Covid-19 and lockdown, which proved stressful as Rory is immunocompromised.

It also meant that Ronald McDonald House shut down as many of the areas are communal living so families were put up in apartments.

Leigh says she doesn’t know what they would have done without Ronald McDonald House.

“We just walked out of our life into another life.

“We didn’t look back, you can’t look back, you can only look forward and take it day by day.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The family are now back in Taranaki slowly rebuilding their lives but say just because Rory is in remission, it's no guarantee.

Rory’s dad Sean said at Ronald McDonald House you just become part of the whānau and everything is taken care of for you.

There’s a place to park your car, a room for you, all linen is provided, there’s a shared kitchen, and even a school, which both Rory’s older brother Sam and younger brother Colt have attended in the last decade.

The Gardiners are slowly rebuilding their lives with Rory back part-time at Inglewood High School.

Leigh says they take each day as it comes because even though Rory is in remission, it’s no guarantee.

“We’ve really had to adjust our lives, nothing in our lives are stable.

“We met a lot of families whose children didn’t make it, so we are appreciative of what we’ve got.”

Even though they’re home, Leigh says she often still thinks of Ronald McDonald House.

“We’re lucky to be home but there are other families in the rooms we were in.”