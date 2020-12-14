Ihumātao: SOUL's Pania Newton hoping resolution 'just over the hill'

Campaigner Pania Newton says she is hopeful a positive resolution for Ihumātao is “just over the hill”.

Newton, a spokeswoman for Save Our Unique Landscape (SOUL), was speaking after reports an initial deal is expected to go to Cabinet on Monday.

RNZ reported the deal is for Fletcher Building to sell the land to the government, the first step in reaching a resolution; with agreement from Fletchers and Kīingitanga, on behalf of mana whenua.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stayed tight-lipped to media on Monday morning about the reports, stating repeatedly on Morning Report when there was an update there would be an announcement.

“When there is a resolution, there will be an update.”

Ihumātao in south Auckland was confiscated by the Crown in the 1800s during the Waikato Invasion – a campaign to stamp out the Māori King movement and clear lands for European settlement.

It was owned by the Wallace family for generations, then sold to Fletcher Building, which planned to build 480 houses on the site, in 2014.

Unhappy at the plans, protesters established a “kaitiaki village” on Ihumātao Quarry Rd and have been living there full-time in protest, claiming the land is a sacred Māori site and should be preserved for future generations.

SOUL's Pania Newton said she is hopeful a positive resolution for Ihumātao is "just over the hill" (File photo).

In September last year, the Māori King, Kiingi Tūheitia, announced on behalf of mana whenua they had reached consensus over what to do with Ihumātao, and their position was they wanted it back.

Ardern promised no building would take place at Ihumātao while the government and other parties worked to broker a solution.

Newton told RNZ’s Morning Report on Monday she was aware the government had been trying to work towards a resolution before December 14.

“At the moment as we’ve always been we’re being very patient, and we’re just really looking forward to what the resolution might be,” she said.

The future of the land at Ihumātao is still uncertain.

“We’ve been very patient and understanding through Covid and the elections, so we’re very hopeful that a positive resolution is just over the hill.”

SOUL had not been involved in discussions with the government, Newton said, instead, a representative from the Kīingitanga and Waikato-Tainui had been having conversations on their behalf.

With “thousands” of people visiting the site, she said the roughly five families still at Ihumātao had been focused on the day-to-day activities on the whenua.

She said an initial deal to go to Cabinet would only be a first step as there would be more conservations needed, but said “we have been here before”.

Ihumātao protectors gathered on the land to commemorate one year since the police eviction on July 23, 2020.

“We are really looking forward to cabinet today but if nothing happens it’s kind of like business as usual for us, and we’ll gear up for Christmas and the New Year,” Newton said.

“It has always been a struggle of hope against hope and so we’re always hopeful that the government comes on board and sees it for how we see it - that is needing the protection it deserves. We’re always hopeful the government will do what’s right for mana whenua and for Makaura Marae as well what is right for our nation.”