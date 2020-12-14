Woman abused in supermarket shopper's 'spine-chilling' racist rant

Melanie Sharma-Barrow and her 12-year-old daughter were abused by a New World shopper spouting Right-wing theory in Auckland.

A mother-of-three who was racially abused by another supermarket shopper with “spine-chilling composure” says society still seems unprepared to call out far-Right beliefs.

Melanie Sharma-Barrow and her 12-year-old daughter were at the fish counter at their local New World – Victoria Park, Auckland – on Friday at 12.30pm when a woman in her 20s or 30s approached repeating a sentence she could not quite hear.

“The fourth time I heard it quite clearly: Yous people aren’t so high up in the evolution tree.”

Sharma-Barrow said the supermarket failed to take action, police were slow to act, and hate speech should be taken more seriously. She fears little has been learned from the Christchurch mosque terrorist attacks.

A Foodstuffs spokeswoman defended how its staff handled the incident, saying the customer was understood to have a mental condition. But Sharma-Barrow said mental illness and racism were not synonymous and it was too often used as an excuse.

READ MORE:

* Will the 'Christchurch Call' be enough to stop white supremacist material spreading online?

* Mosque shooting: Breivik jailers' NZ visit was 'highly valuable'

* White nationalists 'will re-emerge' after falling silent over Christchurch mosque shootings



She tried walking away to get the woman away from her daughter, saying it was “not very nice”.

“She kept saying: You’re lower than us.”

The woman took her face mask off to “tell us what she thought about our status”.

A man who said he was her father told the woman it was wrong, asked her to apologise, and said she “sometimes says things like this”.

“The woman was composed. It was spine-chilling,” Sharma-Barrow said.

During the whole interaction, “not one person got involved”, so she went to speak with staff.

“I said: I have just been racially abused, where have you been?”

RNZ While broader hate speech legislation is expected to be announced, drawing up specific offences for more serious hate crime isn't on the agenda.

A group of young female staff members kindly rallied around her and her daughter.

The staff members also expressed feeling racially targeted by the comments but did not seem to have much power other than to stare at the abuser until she became so uncomfortable she left the store, Sharma-Barrow said.

No security guards came to their aid and she questioned how large corporations planned to stop incidents that could spark violence.

“I am just flabbergasted that in light of everything that happened in Christchurch ... if something goes wrong, everyone is under-prepared.”

Foodstuffs New Zealand head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird said staff “took appropriate steps at the time to monitor the situation”.

“The customer is a regular visitor to the store, and we understand has a mental health condition, which may have contributed to the exchange.”

The company believed some situations needed to be handled “delicately” and the store decided a “quiet and kind approach to managing the issue would deliver a better outcome for all”.

Sharma-Barrow said she had a call from a store manager on Monday afternoon, which appeared to suggest Foodstuffs had not investigated the facts.

She said the manager confirmed they did not even know the women’s name, so mental health could not be given as a defence.

Sharma-Barrow was told the store would be giving CCTV footage to police, and the woman would be banned if she came back.

“[The manager] totally took on board our concerns that it could have gotten worse, and I came away thinking they have learned lessons for the future re mental health and racism.”

Sharma-Barrow believed everyone had a responsibility to stop hateful speech regardless of someone’s mental illness.

Sharma-Barrow reported the incident to police and was told by an officer he was disappointed the supermarket had not taken the abusive customer’s details. On Monday, she was told there had not been a case file created – 72 hours after she reported it.

Police were unable to track down details about the incident and respond by Stuff’s deadline.