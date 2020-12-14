One dead after vehicle crashed off Dunedin motorway and down bank

Emergency services on Dunedin's Northern Motorway after a crash that left one person dead.

A person has died after their vehicle careered off a motorway and down a bank in Dunedin.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Dunedin's northern motorway (State Highway 1) between Pine Hill and Waitati Valley roads near Drydens Rd overbridge in Leith Valley just before 9.30am on Monday.

Acting senior sergeant Anthony Bond confirmed the vehicle’s sole occupant died and that an investigation is underway.

“There will be delays for the public heading north while the investigation is ongoing and the road is closed and detours in place,” Bond said.

Fire crews and a rescue tender were called after reports that the person was trapped but had left the scene by 10.50am.

It comes after one person and two others were two airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, one with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle crash in Central Otago less than 24 hours earlier.

Emergency services were called to Scotland St (State Highway 8) near Smith St in Roxburgh just after 5pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist in Kaiapoi, North Canterbury also died following a fiery crash into a tree on Williams St, Kaiapoi, at about 3.15pm on Saturday.

Inspector Peter Cooper said a man lost control of his motorcycle and hit two letter boxes before crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.

Nationally, at least 307 people have died on the roads so far this year, 26 fewer than the same period last year, according to Ministry of Transport road crash data.