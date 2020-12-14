Ihumātao: From confiscation to present-day campaign for whenua's return

Ihumātao in south Auckland was confiscated by the Crown in the 1800s during the Waikato Invasion – a campaign to stamp out the Māori King movement and clear lands for European settlement.

It was owned by the Wallace family for generations, then sold to Fletcher Building, which planned to build 480 houses on the site, in 2014.

Unhappy at the plans, campaigners established a “kaitiaki village” on Ihumātao Quarry Rd and have been living there full-time, claiming the land is a sacred Māori site and should be preserved for future generations.

Matthew Rosenberg/Stuff During the height of the campaign for Ihumātao’s return to mana whenua, campaigners regularly stood off against police.

The future of the whenua remains uncertain, although mana whenua agree they want it back after an earlier disagreement between the campaigners and the local iwi.

Ardern has promised no building will take place at Ihumātao while the government and other parties work to broker a solution.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Campaigners say the land is a sacred Māori site and should be preserved for future generations.

Here’s how we got here.

1863 – Armed British and New Zealand troops force Māori off Ihumātao, land they've held for 800 years. The land is farmed for 150 years by the Wallace family.

2007 – Then-Manukau City Council intends to add the land to the Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve.

2011 – The land is zoned for residential development.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Hundreds of people walked in a hikoi from Ihumātao to Mt Albert to deliver an invitation to visit the occupied land to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in August 2019.

2016 – Ihumātao is purchased by Fletcher Building which plans to build 480 houses. Pania Newton and other members from Save Our Unique Landscape (SOUL) move onto the whenua.

2017 – SOUL travels to United Nations to contest the alleged breaches under the Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

2018 – Thirty protesters attend Fletcher Building's annual meeting at Eden Park. Five directors respond to questions saying they support Fletcher Building's decision to proceed with the development.

Stuff Members of the hikoi do a haka as the invitation to Ardern is presented.

April 30, 2019 – SOUL says its power has been cut at Ihumātao for two weeks. “They're trying to force us out,” Newton says.

May 2019 – Fletcher announces plans to close Ihumātao Quarry Rd from May 6, where about a dozen campaigners were living.

July 23, 2019 – Fletcher arrives at Ihumātao, with Newton saying it gave zero warning.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Māori King, Kiingi Tūheitia, returns to Ihumātao in January 2020, confident a positive resolution will be reached before Waitangi Day.

July 24 – August 2, 2019 – Occupiers begin arriving in numbers from around the country. The protest turns into a movement, with well-known musicians such as Stan Walker, Ladi6 and Teeks helping to bring attention to the cause and entertaining the crowds. Arrests continue. Ardern announces hold on development on July 26.

August 3, 2019 – The Māori king, Kiingi Tūheitia, visits the disputed site.

August 5-8, 2019 – Police descend on Ihumātao in increased numbers on August 5. A five-hour stand-off between police officers and campaigners ensues. Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha visits the site on August 8 and says their numbers will be reduced. Protests in solidarity are carried out around the country.

Chris McKeen/Stuff SOUL’s Pania Newton has been on the whenua at Ihumātao since 2016.

August 16, 2019 – Police reduce their numbers at the Ihumātao protest site, following Haumaha’s promise.

August 22, 2019 – A petition carried by about 200 campaigners is delivered to Ardern’s Mt Albert office, calling for her to visit Ihumātao.

August 23, 2019 – Reports Tainui is set to buy the land at Ihumātao and stop protests labelled “pure speculation” by the groups involved.

David White/Stuff Ihumātao protectors gathered on the land to commemorate one year since the police eviction on July 23, 2020.

September 2019 – Kiingi Tūheitia announces on behalf of mana whenua they have reached consensus over what to do with Ihumātao, and their position is they want it back.

January 2020 – Kiingi Tūheitia arrives at Ihumātao on January 22 to collect his flag, which served as a symbol of protection over the whenua. One of his representatives says this a reflection of his confidence there will be a positive resolution before Waitangi Day. January 23 marks the six-month anniversary since protectors were served with an eviction notice. Campaigners say the fight to prevent the sacred land from being turned into a housing development remains strong.

February 2020 – Fletcher Building is reportedly impatient for a solution on Ihumātao. It has previously said it would abandon plans to build 500 homes on the land and sell it for $40 million.

David White/Stuff SOUL has had a “kaitiaki village" at Ihumātao since the beginning. ​​

June 2020 – Ardern denies reports a deal for Ihumātao is near, saying Cabinet areis yet to consider any resolution. There were reports that a deal would be done before June 30, and the Government would buy the land using the Housing Act – though the Government would not stipulate that houses be built on the land, as per the Act's purpose.

July 23, 2020 – One year on from eviction notices being served, the day is marked by karakia, waiata, and kōrero. Whānau laughed, applauded, and wept as Newton spoke to the crowd. “We are winning here. There are no pirihimana (police) here, there is no development here, we are winning,” she said.

David White/Stuff The future of the land at Ihumātao is still uncertain.

December 14, 2020 – Ardern is tight-lipped around reports an initial deal went to Cabinet on Monday. RNZ reports the deal is for Fletcher Building to sell the land to the government, the first step in reaching a resolution; with agreement from Fletchers and Kīingitanga, on behalf of mana whenua. Ardern won’t comment on the reports when asked by media: “It's understandable for an issue that has bubbled away for well over a year that there will be speculation,” she says. “I'm not giving you my confirmation of what was on the Cabinet agenda today.”