Captain Scott's scales returned to Antarctica after being taken as a 'souvenir'

Captain James Douglas, who was in charge of the construction of eight United States bases in Antarctica, took a set of Salter scales from Scott's Hut in the late 1950s. They were returned by his daughter and taken back to Antarctica in December 2020.

An antique set of scales have been returned to Antarctica more than half a century after they were taken as a “souvenir” from Scott's hut.

The Salter scales were a vital piece of equipment during the Discovery Expedition (1901–1904), allowing the men to weigh supplies, equipment and dog food, before heading out across the ice.

In the late 1950s, American captain James Douglas visited Antarctica.

He was a distinguished engineer and Naval command officer, in charge of the construction of eight United States bases on the frozen continent.

Douglas took a shine to the scales and decided to take them back to America with him as a souvenir.

Before he died, Douglas gave the scales to his daughter, Susanna Marquette, who hung them in her log cabin in Idaho for the next 15 years.

Antarctic Heritage Trust/supplied Antarctic Heritage Trust has returned the scales to the historic hut on Ross Island.

After hearing about the Antarctic Heritage Trust’s work to conserve Discovery Hut, she contacted the Christchurch-based charity to donate the scales.

“I was only 6 when my dad went to Antarctica and remember getting postcards from him with pictures he’d drawn of penguins and of himself with a beard,” Marquette said.

“He told me that [the scales had] come from Scott’s Discovery Hut where they’d been used to weigh meat for the dogs. I was very, very honoured that he had passed them onto me.”

The scales were flown back to the ice by the Antarctic Heritage Trust in late November, and delivered to Discovery Hutt by Lizzie Meek, the trust’s artefacts programme manager.

Supplied American James Douglas visited Antarctica in the 1950s and removed the scales as a souvenir.

“These scales are more than a hundred years old but, despite their age and travels, are in pristine condition,” she said.

“They’re an important artefact and were likely used by the heroic age Antarctic explorers to weigh items ahead of sledging expeditions, to ensure supply levels were accurate and the sled was as light as it could be.”

James Douglas and Susanna Marquette took “incredible care of them,” Meek said.

People who remove artefacts from the huts today are subject to prosecution.

However, it was not uncommon in the 1950s and 60s for those who visited the huts to take a souvenir home with them, she said.

Supplied/Stuff The Discovery Hut was used by Robert Falcon Scott’s team between 1901 and 1904.

“We’ve had a number of these returned over the years including skis, clothing, and items of food, and we welcome the opportunity to be able to repatriate them.”

Meek urged anyone in possession of similar souvenirs to “get in touch”.

“We’d love to be able to help repatriate such items. We have the cold-climate conservation expertise to ensure these artefacts are returned to where they belong and are well cared for in generations to come.”

Antarctica is the last Covid-free continent on Earth and activity there is significantly reduced this season.

The Antarctic Heritage Trust was supported by Antarctica New Zealand and was permitted to undertake conservation activity at the huts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.