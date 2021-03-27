The brutal truth of how Nelson ended up with derided gateway building

How did artistic, historic Nelson end up with a brutalist-style building dominating its city gateway? Warren Gamble looks back and at proposals for its future.

“The hideous thing that the council has approved with its Brobdingnagian (gigantic) milk bottle tower would make Nelson the laughing stock of New Zealand."

So wrote an indignant L Assheton Harbord in a letter to the Nelson City Council in December 1978, protesting about plans for a new central Post Office at the entrance to the city's main street.

The long time performer and music teacher added, with a theatrical flourish to a letter that remains in the city archives, that he had “never seen anything ghastlier outside of a nightmare”.

His words fell on deaf ears, but over the past three decades, the late Assheton Harbord may have felt vindicated.

The brutalist-style seven-floor Ministry of Works-designed structure – which opened in 1983 and was bought by the council in 1991 – has continued to draw strong opinions, insults and jokes.

Some are even unwitting. Visitors from Auckland this summer innocently asked if the building's clock tower was being fixed – a reference to the stainless steel pipes framing the clock faces that were deemed “futuristic” at the time, but are often mistaken for scaffolding.

A local architect early on branded it “the ugliest building in the southern hemisphere”, a tourist bus driver recently described it to his passengers as merely the ugliest in the country and there was this colourful, anonymous summary, published in the Nelson Mail in 2013: “The building is an 80s nightmare that manages to be garish and dreary at the same time. A poorly imagined mish-mash of concrete austerity and clockwork kitsch, topped off with a forest green steel mullet."

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Nightmare on Trafalgar St? Nelson's Civic House crouches in the darkness.

In contrast, at its opening in January 1983, then Postmaster General, Mr Talbot described the $4.6 million building as aesthetically pleasing, and said it "would add considerably to the character of Nelson". Mayor Peter Malone referred to “purists, preservationists and utopia seekers” who yearned for the past in its design, which he said was "for the future”.

Former Nelson MP Phillip Woollaston, who once had an office in the building, says he doesn't think it's particularly beautiful, “but it's not the ugliest in Trafalgar St.

“I have never found it offensive; I like honesty in buildings and I quite like concrete buildings.”

Brutalism – from the French term beton brut or raw concrete – was already fading when the building was completed. The austere architectural style was popular in the 1950s-70s and influenced the design of New Zealand public buildings such as the Christchurch Town Hall and the National Library in Wellington.

It has its dedicated fans, but its harshness leaves others cold.

Nelson Provincial Museum/Nelson Mail collection Construction of the Nelson Post Office tower in 1981, complete with Mickey Mouse clock sign.

John Rowe, who as a young Ministry of Works architect designed the Nelson Post Office building in the mid-1970s, says he did not have the brutalist style in mind when he began work; rather he was influenced by the ministry's general and specific requirements.

It had to incorporate the clock tower from the former Post Office on the site and it had to be six storeys (on top of the ground floor).

Rowe says the building’s use of fair-faced concrete – exposed concrete without a covering like plaster – was common in New Zealand at the time. The tower's ribbed surface comes from the wooden formwork moulds the concrete was poured into.

Rowe says to mitigate Nelson's high sunshine hours at a time before offices had air conditioning, he included horizontal exterior panels to provide shading, with the windows set back.

Nelson Provincial Museum/Nelson Mail collection The Nelson Post Office was opened in 1983 and sold eight years later to the Nelson City Council for $3.8 million. Work had to be stopped in 1981 after the High Court found it breach height rules.

Like any MOW building it was engineered to a high level, designed to be durable and low-maintenance, and Rowe points out many other buildings of its age have been demolished. "Most of the MOW buildings from that time have survived well; it's absolutely sound.”

Rowe, who is retired, agrees the building's height is not in keeping with Nelson's central business district, and that was a factor in him designing a Mansard roof that encloses the building's top floor – and two floors on the corner with Halifax St.

He has heard many of the criticisms of the building, but says architects have to have thick skins, and some of the best pieces of architecture in the world have been controversial.

In the late 1970s, controversy was certainly present in Nelson – there were petitions and protests from members of the public, architects and civic groups about the design of the new Post Office, largely because its height and bulk jarred with the rest of the CBD.

It was a stark contrast to the former Post Office on the same site, an elegant 1906 two-storey red-brick building with a slate roof and a domed clock tower. It was demolished in 1970 because of earthquake concerns – a loss that seems hard to imagine happening today.

Nelson Provincial Museum, FN Jones Collection The old Nelson Post Office was built in 1906 and demolished because of earthquake risk concerns in 1970.

Nelson's former Chief Post Office in 1966 on the front of the Nelson Photo News, four years before it was demolished. In the red sports car were the parents of Bevan Woodward, who is now campaigning for a permanent artwork to brighten its brutalist replacement, which became Civic House when the Nelson City Council bought it in 1991.

In 1981 as the new Post Office was nearing completion the Environmental Defence Society won a High Court case, successfully arguing that it breached city height rules. Ironically, it was a victory that contributed to some its most controversial features.

Alarmed Government officials sought a council dispensation to allow the building to proceed, and this triggered a redesign of the tower to reduce its height.

John Rowe Ministry of Works architect John Rowe built this model of the new Post Office building he designed for Nelson which was publicly displayed in the mid-1970s. His slanted top tower was altered after it was found to breach height rules.

Rowe's original design had been for a tower that was cut off at a 45-degree angle at the top; the new proposals were for a more conventional conical top or for the ministry's preferred "futuristic" stainless steel rod structure.

The ministry's district architect, Eric Dinsdale, was effusive when he appeared before the council's town planning committee. “It will be spectacular and I don't think it will date all that much. It won't just be a clock tower, it will be the clock tower.”

Members of the public at the meeting were not as convinced. An informal show of hands resulted in a tie between the two new proposed designs. The committee opted for the rods, and that seemed to be the extent of the public consultation.

Supplied A Nelson Mail story in December 1981 when the Nelson City Council approved the "futuristic pipe structure" for the Post Office clock tower, top right, over a Big Ben-style tower, bottom right. The original cut-off design is at bottom left.

The public did have one victory when numerous complaints from sleep-deprived residents saw the clock chimes turned off between 10pm and 7am.

As it turned out the building's future as a Post Office was short. Labour Government reforms saw the Post Office split into three businesses in 1987, and after the postal service was deregulated in 1989, the building was put up for sale.

Enter the Nelson City Council which had been searching for a new home for 12 years. It dropped plans to build a $2.8 million new headquarters on the site of its demolished former 1903 building at the other end of Trafalgar St.

Instead, it bought the Post Office for $3.8m in 1991, and spent another $1.5m on refurbishment and other costs, including installing the council chambers.

The deal was viewed as a prudent bit of business, particularly because almost all council staff could fit under one roof.

Gaile Noonan The Civic House clock tower framed by autumn leaves is almost picturesque.

But it did not stop the sporadic calls for something to be done about the building’s appearance, particularly the concrete tower. A large mural has been the most popular suggestion, but one enterprising resident suggested using it an adventure tourism-style climbing wall.

Current Nelson mayor Rachel Reese is diplomatic when asked about the building's outward appearance.

Visitors have no trouble finding it, she ventures. It has a "great bone structure” that does not need earthquake strengthening, and the clock tower has a "simplicity” that allows it to be used for event banners and light projections, such as a light installation for Matariki last year.

However, Reese and the council's focus is on the building's deteriorating interior, which has not kept up with modern office standards. A staff report last year listed a number of faults, including poor heating, ventilation, excessive noise and a lack of natural light in central areas, not to mention 1980s decor.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff A light display for Matariki last year also included thanks to essential workers in the Covid pandemic. Mayor Rachel Reese is keen to use the tower's “blank canvas” more.

It's little wonder that working conditions have been consistently near the top of council staff dissatisfaction surveys.

"I have some very tolerant staff working in pretty basic conditions, and we need to make an investment in our people,” says Reese.

In August last year councillors had a choice – a $16.5m floor-by-floor overhaul of Civic House or a completely new headquarters at double the estimated cost ($32.7m).

By an 8-4 vote they chose to stay and a business case will be developed for its refurbishment this year. In the long term plan consultation document, released this month, the proposed cost of the revamp has already risen to $18.3m over eight years to improve its environmental performance and functionality.

If approved, as seems likely, a refurbished Civic House could be around for another 30-50 years, or longer with flood protection work.

So if it's here to stay, can anything be done to make its external appearance a little less, well, brutal?

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Transport consultant Bevan Woodward is advocating for a permanent artwork to soften the raw form of Nelson's Civic House.

One man on a mission to do just that is Bevan Woodward, a sustainable transport consultant and project manager who grew up in Nelson and returned here last year.

He remembers as a kid being shocked to see the new Post Office take shape.

"Through the years coming back on holidays, I just felt I must do something about this; it's not right for Nelson.

"There's vibrancy here, art flourishes, things grow here - this building does not represent any of that.”

In particular, he says it does not represent the Treaty of Waitangi partnership with iwi. Over the past year he has been talking to iwi, civic groups and the council about developing a permanent artwork for the tower.

He does not have an artistic concept, rather his vision is to have iwi lead and approve any design which would be developed at no cost to the council. He has contacted the eight top of the south iwi, and most had replied with support for developing the concept.

On a recent cycling trip from Gisborne to New Plymouth Woodward says he saw many "stunning” Maori public artworks and he believes it's time for Wakatū to have its own at the heart of local democracy.

As building owners, the council would naturally have the final say on any design proposal, he says.

Reese says she has a passion for public art but her personal view is that the “blank canvas" of the tower gives the council flexibility to have a variety of artworks, such as light installations and banners, or perhaps even a “living wall” of plants.

Woodward says a permanent artwork is not mutually exclusive to other installations, and could even frame them better.

As for the man who designed the building, John Rowe says he is in favour of an artwork for the tower "if it makes it a bit more friendly and interesting and people feel good about it.

"I think things can always be changed and improved.”