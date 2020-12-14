Inmate death at Waikeria Prison, cause to be investigated

Police were called to Waikeria Prison after an inmate died on Monday.

A prisoner died in Waikeria prison on Monday although it’s not being treated as suspicious.

Waikeria Prison Director Jim Watson confirmed that a person died and that police attended and will notify next of kin.

“Prisoners and staff affected by the man’s death will be provided with support.”

All deaths in custody are referred to the Coroner for investigation and determination of the cause of death.

All deaths in custody are also investigated by the independent Corrections Inspectorate.

As the death remains subject to investigation, and the Coroner is yet to determine the cause, the Department of Corrections is limited in the amount of detail that they are able to provide.