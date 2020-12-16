Multi-unit developments double in Lower Hutt as first-home buyer demand surges

Developer Ian Cassels is converting the tower at TVNZ's former Avalon studios in Lower Hutt into 68 apartments.

When Makayla Patel and Peter Roberts began looking to buy they imagined a classic, standalone, suburban home – garage, big lawn and all.

They quickly realised that wasn’t going to happen, and settled on the property at The Lane development in Waterloo, which is due for completion next year.

They are part of an increasing trend, with the popularity of apartments and townhouses soaring due to first-home buyers’ demand.

“Our priority was to get into the market, and we’ve done that. It’s a stepping stone,” says Patel, who has been saving for a house for three years, since she was 16.

Patel and Roberts are two of the first-home buyers who secured their Lower Hutt townhouse off the plans last year. She says first-home buyers have to temper their expectations and shouldn’t expect to score a suburban oasis straight away.

READ MORE:

* Council-owned property company gives first-home buyers a fighting chance

* New block of townhouses snapped up hours, as prices soar in the Hutt Valley

* New apartments could be a game changer for Lower Hutt's struggling CBD



This realisation is seen in number of consents being approved for multi-unit housing developments in Lower Hutt: 66 applications were lodged with the Hutt City Council (HCC) between July 2019 and December 2020 for developments containing three or more dwellings. That was double the number in the previous 18-month period.

The 66 applications are expected to yield 420 new dwellings.

Traditional first-home buyer suburbs like Naenae, which often had properties with three or more bedrooms and large sections, were now being targetted by second-home buyers who were outgrowing their properties, said Professionals real estate agent Shane Brockelbank.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Peter Roberts and Makayla Patel bought their Lower Hutt townhouse off the plans last year. Having initially wanted a stand-alone home they struggled to find one in their price range.

Homes that were selling for $600,000 two years ago were now going for upwards of $800,000 and pricing first-home buyers out, he said.

The typically cheaper apartments and townhouses were now a more realistic target for first-home buyers.

“Those jumps in prices have been so large people are driven to buy off the plans. Developers are loving the Hutt because they know whatever they build, they will sell,” Brockelbank said.

Brockelbank said a recent change to the district plan had made the building of multi-unit developments much easier, opening up new areas to the building of low-rise apartments and terraced housing in the city.

Multi-unit developments in Lower Hutt are now being routinely snapped up off the plans within hours of being listed.

Derek Kerite, head of environmental consents and city transformation at HCC, said the value of multi-unit developments had more than doubled since the start of 2018, now totalling $91.2 million.

Such developments maximised the use of available space and were altering the streetscape, he said.