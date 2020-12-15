'Every parent's worst nightmare' as car lifted off child in Rotorua car park

The child, believed to be about 6 years old, became trapped under a car in the First Credit Union car park in Rotorua on Tuesday.

A witness who saw a car being lifted off of a young boy has described the scene as “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

The man, who did not wish to be named, told Stuff he arrived at the car park of Rotorua’s First Credit Union just after 10.30am to see “a car rolling back and hitting another car, and you could see a young kid under the front driver tyre”.

He believed the car's handbrake had been taken off.

“The car was lifted off him,” he said.

The man said the car rolled down a slope some 10 to 15 metres and the child stuck underneath was “quite badly grazed up and pretty shaken”.

He believed the incident could have been much worse had the car not stopped after striking another parked vehicle.

He said the parents of the child looked shaken, too.

“Not a nice thing to happen before Christmas.”

Another witness, who also did not wish to be named, told Stuff they saw “a car getting lifted and a little child put into a trolley and into an ambulance”.

A police spokesperson, however, said they did not believe the child had been under the car.

“Struck by a car but were never under the car,” the spokesperson said. “They suffered minor to moderate injuries.”

Police also confirmed the child had been taken to Rotorua Hospital.

Rotorua First Credit Union staff said they were unable to comment.