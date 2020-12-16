Synthetic drugs to blame for death of man on Auckland footpath, coroner rules

Synthetic drugs have caused a spate of deaths in New Zealand in recent years. (File photo)

A man who died in broad daylight in Auckland’s CBD died from taking synthetic drugs, a coroner has ruled.

Oliver Dwayne Manukau, 41, died on a footpath on Queen St on August 4, 2018.

A member of the public had been walking on the street around 1.15pm when they noticed him collapse.

Despite CPR attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A just-released coroner’s report said Manukau died of AMB-FUBINACA toxicity.

AMB-FUBINACA is a synthetic cannabinoid and is one of the most deadly illicit substances to have emerged in New Zealand in recent years.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Synthetic drugs are continuing to claim lives. Provisional figures from the coroner show that since 2017, the drug has killed between 70 and 75 people (first published in September 2019).

As well as Manukau’s death, it is considered to be responsible for a number of other fatalities between 2017 and 2019.

Just three months ago, health experts prompted an urgent warning that the substance had re-emerged in New Zealand. It was detected in Northland, Bay of Plenty and Christchurch.

Coroner Erin Woolley said a toxicology analysis of blood taken during Manukau's post-mortem found AMB-FUBINACA, AMB-FUBINACA acid and amiodarone in his system.

123rf AMB-FUBINACA, a substance used to make synthetics, recently re-emerged in New Zealand (file photo).

Medical professionals determined AMB-FUBINACA toxicity, as well as the heart conditions myocarditis and hypertensive arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, caused his death.

Police had found three bags of synthetics, along with drug utensils, in his car five months before he died.

“The police have told my inquiry that as a result of the scene examination and subsequent inquiries, and in the absence of further information indicating otherwise, they are satisfied that there are no suspicious or untoward circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Manukau,” Coroner Woolley said.

Manukau did not have a permanent address. His last known addresses were a Salvation Army lodge in Epsom and a hostel in the central city.

His father, Dain Manukau, said he had not seen his son since late 2017 when he picked him up from Middlemore Hospital and was told Manukau had a heart problem.

Dain Manukau said his son never provided any further details about his condition.

Coroner Woolley said she would not make any recommendations following Manukau’s death as Coroner Morag McDowell is currently conducting a joint inquiry into deaths from synthetic drugs.