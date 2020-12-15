Gore's Hokonui Moonshine Museum gets funding boost

The Gore District Council has boosted its funding to the town’s Hokonui Moonshine Museum, which is currently being redeveloped.

The council’s contribution to the museum, which includes a boutique moonshine distillery, has increased to $450,000.

Council chief executive Steve Parry said $250,000 of that funding had come from savings made during earthquake strengthening of the Eastern Southland Gallery, which the council completed last month.

“It’s the same activity group, and the same precinct,’’ he said.

The increased funding would go towards a redesigned roof, and fire ratings, he said.

The balance of $200,000 had been allocated from funding for stage two of the project, which is the proposed Maruawai Centre.

At a meeting last week, the council voted to include $340,000 of funding for stage two of the development in the council’s Long Term Plan. It will be out for consultation in March.

Regional Economic Development minister Shane Jones announced funding for the project during a visit to Gore in 2019.

The development of the Maruawai Centre in the former Smiths’ City and Salvation Army building is the culmination of a 12 year research partnership between the Gore District Historical Society, Hokonui Runanga and the Council’s arts and heritage team.

The Gore Visitor’s Centre has moved into that building while redevelopment of the museum takes place.

The town’s former library building is also in the Heritage Precinct, and options for its future will be released during next year’s 10-year plan consultation.