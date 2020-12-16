Hokonui Rūnanga changes stance on proposed Gore bridge

An artist impression of the $3.7 million cable-stay design bridge as part of a $10.8 million project to carry water pipelines from the East Gore plant to the Jacobstown wells.

The Hokonui Rūnanga has changed its position on the Gore District Council’s proposal to build a bridge across the Mataura River, and now has adopted a neutral position.

The Rūnanga had entered a submission opposing the council’s resource consent application to build the pedestrian and cycleway bridge because the council did not consult with it before announcing its plans.

In June, the council announced plans for the $3.7 million bridge to carry water pipes across the river, north of the existing traffic bridge, as part of a $10.8m upgrade of its East Gore water treatment plant.

However, a letter from Hokonui Rūnanga Kaitiaki Rōpū ki Murihiku representative Riki Parata,tabled at the first day of a resource consent hearing in Gore, says that since the council lodged its consents there had been ongoing discussions between the Rūnanga and the council in order to resolve the issues identified in its submission.

The council has to apply to itself and Environment Southland for resource consent to build the bridge.

The applications attracted 46 submissions – 26 in opposition, 17 in support, two neutral and one in support but opposing the site.

The Rūnanga has suggested a condition that the council consult with the Rūnanga for cultural input for the bridge design to reflect mana whenua vaules of the river and area.

In legal submissions on behalf of the council, solicitor Sarah Eveleigh​ said the Rūnanga’s stance was acceptable to the council.

Three independent Hearing Commissioners, Dean Chrystal ​of Christchurch, Reginal Proffit ​of Gisborne, and Bonnie Mager, of Invercargill, heard submissions and evidence at the hearing.

About 20 people, including council staff and residents, were in the public gallery.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Independent commissioners Bonnie Mager, Dean Chrystal and Reginal Proffit listen to evidence at a hearing into the Gore District Council's resource consent application to build a bridge across the Mataura River.

Ernest McManus, of Gore, told the comissioners he was not against a footbridge, but he had concerns about a walkway to the bridge being built on a flood plain, and said the bridge should be built upstream from the proposed site.

His neighbours, Wendy and Gary Weir, shared similar concerns, but also said there was a lack of consultation from the council about the proposed bridge.

They were also concerned that children using the bridge would be biking or walking on Huron St, where speeding traffic had turned it into a ‘’bogan racetrack”.

Commissioners also questioned council staff, and those who had been involved in the design of the bridge, on a range of technical issues including the possibility of building an arch designed bridge.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Ernest McManus reads his submission at a hearing for the Gore District Council's resource consent application to build a bridge across the Mataura River

The NZ Transport Agency would co-fund 55 per cent of the $3.7million cable-stay design bridge, leaving the council to pay $1.6m.

If it goes ahead, the bridge will be the longest and tallest cable-stay design bridge in New Zealand at 39m high and 90m long.

The hearing continues on Thursday.