Lunchtime sightseeing trip in new helicopter ends with fatal crash

Two people died and three others, all children, were seriously injured when a helicopter crashed onto a rocky beach at the mouth of the Kekerengu River, near Kaikōura.

A pilot was taking his family on a lunchtime cruise when the helicopter he had owned for two months spiralled out of control and crashed, killing himself and his wife.

The aircraft went down on a rocky beach at the mouth of the Kekerengu River, about 40 kilometres north of Kaikōura, during a flight from Christchurch about 12.40pm on Tuesday.

A family member confirmed the pilot, Andrew Hamish Davidson, and his wife, Lin, were killed. Their two young children, and a third child, survived the crash, but were seriously injured.

The children were airlifted to Wellington Hospital.

READ MORE:

* Parents feared dead after helicopter crash north of Kaikōura

* Mystery continues more than two years after 'family men' killed in helicopter crash

* Fuel contamination found to be cause of Southland helicopter crash

* Helicopter plummeted 300m, creating a metre-deep hole in the ground



“It’s come as such a shock … the children have been left without parents,” the relative said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The Airbus Helicopter EC120 was travelling from Christchurch with five people on board when it lost control close to the beach.

It is believed the group was flying to The Store – a popular restaurant at Kekerengu – for lunch.

Witnesses say the helicopter got into trouble while trying to land. First responders ripped off the front window to free the survivors, fearing it would catch fire.

Davidson, who according to his LinkedIn was the general manager at Enatel Motive Power, incorporated helicopter charter company Glenloch Helicopters Limited on September 28.

The Eurocopter EC120 B was transferred into his name on October 10, 2020.

The couple also ran a bed and breakfast from their lifestyle section in Ohoka in North Canterbury.

STUFF Andrew Hamish Davidson was killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday. (File photo)

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has opened an inquiry into the crash.

The commission said the circumstances reported to date were that the Airbus Helicopter EC120 was travelling from Christchurch with five people on board when it lost control close to the beach.

Kekerengu resident Ian Mehrtens said when he first spotted the helicopter from his lodge, it looked like it was coming in to land.

“It all happened so quick ... it looked normal and then it just started to spiral,” he said.

“It just got out of control so quickly.”

Mehrtens rushed to the scene across the road on a quad bike. About four or five members of the public were already there. The front window was pulled off to free survivors.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Andrew Davidson's home in Ohoka, North Canterbury, is also run as a bed and breakfast.

He said he carried a young girl out of the wreckage. The other children rescued were a young boy and another girl, possibly in her teens.

“There was nothing you could do except get them [passengers] out of there. Especially because there’s a chance [the helicopter] could catch on fire.

“We were lucky there was a tall guy down there helping. He was able to reach over and grab the passengers.”

The helicopter was just in the sea, which was at low tide at the time.

A tractor dragged the helicopter out of the water, Mehrtens said.

Emergency services arrived “pretty quick”, he said. The first response came from local farmers.

A TAIC investigation team is scheduled to be onsite Wednesday.

Scott Hammond/Stuff The downed helicopter was an EC120.

"Their initial work will include inspecting the wreckage, mapping the site, and talking with witnesses. Further evidence gathering in coming weeks and months will likely include examining the helicopter’s components, seeking any recorded data from the helicopter’s electronics, and obtaining maintenance records," chief investigator of accidents Harald Hendel said.

There may be people who saw what happened, given the location of the accident adjacent to a busy café on State Highway 1, he said.

“TAIC is appealing for any witnesses – especially anyone who may have captured the accident on their vehicle’s dash-cam or other recording device – to please contact TAIC as soon as possible."

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Two people have been killed and three seriously injured in a helicopter crash north of Kaikōura.

Three helicopters were called to the scene of the crash, one each from Christchurch, Nelson and Wellington, along with the fire brigade, police and ambulance services.

Darryl Papesch, from Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s (Fenz) national headquarters, happened to be at a nearby fire station at the time.

Volunteer firefighters from Kaikōura and Seddon, and members of the community did a good job with the “chaotic situation”, he said.