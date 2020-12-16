Pilot killed in helicopter crash was 'stalwart' in tech industry

Two people died and three others, all children, were seriously injured when a helicopter crashed onto a rocky beach at the mouth of the Kekerengu River, near Kaikōura.

A man killed in a helicopter crash along with his wife was a “stalwart” of Christchurch’s tech industry, his “devastated” manager says.

The aircraft went down on a rocky beach at the mouth of the Kekerengu River, about 40 kilometres north of Kaikōura, during a flight from Christchurch about 12.40pm on Tuesday.

The pilot, Andrew Hamish Davidson, and wife Lin Chen were killed. Their two young children and a third child survived the crash but were seriously injured.

The children – two boys and a girl, all aged under 14 – were airlifted to Wellington Hospital.

READ MORE:

* Parents feared dead after helicopter crash north of Kaikōura

* Mystery continues more than two years after 'family men' killed in helicopter crash

* Fuel contamination found to be cause of Southland helicopter crash

* Helicopter plummeted 300m, creating a metre-deep hole in the ground



Davidson was the general manager at Enatel Motive Power and was a former director of the electronics company. Enatel's managing director, Richard Jenman, said Davidson, a founder of the business, was a “stalwart of the tech industry”.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Transport Accident Investigation Commission investigators at the scene of a fatal helicopter crash near Kaikōura.

“Andrew has a long history in the tech industry in Christchurch and will be sorely missed.”

Jenman first worked with Davidson in the 1990s and they reconnected about 11 months ago when Jenman joined Enatel.

“Andrew was a driving force in the business. He was a professional businessman, he was well respected, and formed really good commercial relationships and friendships at the same time.”

Staff gathered on Wednesday morning to discuss Davidson's passing and share some stories. A formal memorial for the team is planned for next week.

Jenman had only met Chen in passing but said she was “well regarded” by the staff that knew her.

STUFF Andrew Davidson was killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday. (File photo)

The company's primary interest was the welfare of the couple's two children and the family friend on board the helicopter.

“It is just so sad,” he said.

“Personally I am just devastated for someone who has been denied the rest of their life and for his family. They had a very bright future ahead of them and this is a shocking scenario.”

A relative of Davidson's earlier told Stuff the crash came as “such a shock”.

“The children have been left without parents,” the relative said.

In an email to parents, St Andrew's College rector Christine Leighton confirmed two children from the preparatory school were injured and in Wellington Hospital.

“Our hearts go out to the families and their loved ones. We know you will be devastated by this news, and many of you are supporting each other and your children.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff The Airbus Helicopter EC120 was travelling from Christchurch with five people on board when it went out of control close to the beach.

Staff were supporting those involved, she said. Counselling services would be made available to support the school community.

The couple's son attended Medbury School in Christchurch – a private school for boys.

In an email to parents, headmaster Ian Macpherson confirmed the family was “one of our own”.

“The Medbury community draws strength from our Christian foundations, and from the collective care and support it offers in difficult times.”

The school’s support for the Davidson family, both now and into the future, was “paramount”, Macpherson said, along with the support for their wider community.

The school would open for an hour on Monday for families to come together if they needed support.

A range of counselling services would also be made available to support the school community.

In a statement to media, Macpherson said the school's “thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time”.

Three members of Te Rūnunga o Kaikōura visited the site, in Kekerengu, with staff from nearby restaurant The Store on Tuesday.

“I know it’s such short notice, however we are grateful that there are survivors,” an iwi member said.

“We hold in our hearts the children that are still battling.”

He acknowledged the work of The Store and the “really important” efforts of others who helped with the rescue effort.

Davidson incorporated helicopter charter company Glenloch Helicopters Ltd on September 28.

The Eurocopter EC120 B was transferred into his name on October 10.

The couple also ran a bed and breakfast from their lifestyle section in Ohoka in North Canterbury.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has opened an inquiry into the crash.

The commission said the circumstances reported to date were that the Airbus Helicopter EC120 was travelling from Christchurch with five people on board when it went out of control close to the beach.

Kekerengu resident Ian Mehrtens said that when he first spotted the helicopter from his lodge, it looked like it was coming in to land.

Scott Hammond/Stuff The downed helicopter was an EC120.

“It all happened so quick ... it looked normal and then it just started to spiral,” he said.

“It just got out of control so quickly.”

Mehrtens rushed to the scene across the road on a quad bike. About four or five members of the public were already there. The front window was pulled off to free survivors.

He said he carried a young girl out of the wreckage. The other children rescued were two boys.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Two people have been killed and three seriously injured in a helicopter crash north of Kaikōura.

“There was nothing you could do except get them [passengers] out of there. Especially because there was a chance [the helicopter] could catch on fire.

“We were lucky there was a tall guy down there helping. He was able to reach over and grab the passengers.”

The helicopter was just in the sea, which was at low tide at the time.

A tractor dragged the helicopter out of the water, Mehrtens said.

Emergency services arrived “pretty quick”, he said. The first response came from local farmers.

An earlier of this story incorrectly said the children involved were two girls and a boy.