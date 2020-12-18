New speed hump for walkers to cross – just don't call it a pedestrian crossing

When is a pedestrian crossing not a pedestrian crossing?

When it’s a pedestrian crossing point, of course.

The Kaikōura District Council is trying to explain the difference to road users after a new feature appeared at the end of the town’s main street.

A council spokeswoman said the new crossing was in response to ongoing requests to increase pedestrian safety and improve traffic flows from West End onto State Highway 1.

“The pedestrian crossing point is part of a Waka Kotahi NZTA programme of works to develop a number of safety improvements for pedestrian safety and accessibility into the town centre,” she said.

“This is not a pedestrian crossing but a point for our more vulnerable residents to cross without a high step off the kerb.”

However, some of those vulnerable residents have almost been hit by vehicles while attempting to cross, and fear a crash is inevitable.

Darlene Morgan spoke to councillors at a meeting this week, raising concerns about visibility, the platform spanning three lanes, and the fact it encouraged pedestrians to cross.

The design did not meet NZTA guidelines, she said, which state this kind of crossing point should only cross two lanes of traffic and be less than 6 metres long. The crossing that had been created went across three lanes.

NZTA guidelines also had safety distances for driver visibility, which had not been met, Morgan said.

It had the potential to be “seriously hazardous” if traffic turning into town from the highway decided to stop for any pedestrians.

Morgan said if the intention was to provide a safer crossing for pedestrians, authorities picked the wrong spot.

“It would have been better to try to stop people crossing here and direct them further down into town.”

She was also concerned about the lack of public consultation before the changes were made.

The council spokeswoman said several projects were identified in December 2019 for improving access to the town centre.

“Businesses that were directly affected by the proposed works were consulted ... and elected members were asked to approve the final programme of works before construction could commence.”

NZTA North Canterbury senior network manager Richard Topham said the speed hump was a safety measure, intended to slow drivers down.

“In the event a crash does occur, it is far better it is a low speed crash with less serious/less life-changing consequences for the people involved.

“People should not expect cars to stop as the raised area is not designed to stop traffic, just to give pedestrians additional time to cross safely as vehicles are travelling more slowly.”

Topham said people would get used to the changes.

When asked whether the platform was contrary to NZTA guidelines, the agency said it was constructed on a council road so questions should be directed there.

The council spokeswoman said NZTA guidelines were relevant to State Highway 1, while West End was local road with a low speed environment, so the council was the road controlling authority in this case.

“In terms of the three lanes the road has not been widened and is the same width as previously.

“Accordingly, the raised platform which creates a traffic-calming device spans the same road width and is located in a low speed environment with adequate visibility.”

It is not the first time road markings have caused a furore in Kaikōura. In 2017, red lines painted across SH1 created confusion for motorists and pedestrians, neither of whom knew who had the right of way.

NZTA conceded the lines had “unintended, potential consequences” and removed them shortly afterwards.