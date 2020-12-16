Reduction in worker hours following deaths contributing to cargo backlog, port says

Up to 800 container trucks have been making their way to Auckland after a container ship docked in Northport to avoid delays in the city.

Ports of Auckland says a reduction in worker hours in the wake of two deaths is “absolutely” contributing to a container backlog.

New Zealand’s ports have struggled to cope with congestion issues in the post Covid-19 period.

Congestion has become so bad that some shipping lines have introduced a surcharge on cargo passing through Ports of Auckland, on top of shipping rates that are sometimes several times higher than usual.

There are a number of reasons for the backlog, including a coronavirus-related delay in a major automation project at the port and a struggle to get the right staff to man the port's eight cranes.

Matt Ball, a spokesman for Ports of Auckland, said a reduction in maximum hours was introduced in mid-September after talks with the Maritime Union (MUNZ).

The hours were reduced from 60 hours to 56 hours.

Laboom Dyer was killed after his straddle crane tipped in the early hours of August 27, 2018.

Ports of Auckland was fined $540,000 in the Auckland District Court and ordered to pay $130,000 in reparations to the Dyer family after admitting it had failed to protect Dyer's health and safety, risking his death.

RNZ Up to a dozen trucks loaded with Christmas cargo are leaving Northport in Whangārei every hour.

The 23-year-old left behind a son, a family and his former partner, Natesha Reilly.

Since Laboom Dyer’s death, Ports of Auckland has been prosecuted in relation to two other fatal accidents.

Father-of-seven Pala’amo (Amo) Kalati was crushed to death under a container. The 31-year-old has been remembered for his “big grin and even bigger heart”.

Supplied The late Laboom Dyer with his son, Noah. Dyer was 23 years old and working for Ports of Auckland when his straddle crane tipped, causing fatal injuries.

Kalati, a stevedore who was understood to have only worked at Ports of Auckland for a couple of months, died in August on a ship at the Fergusson container terminal.

Ports of Auckland denies fatigue was a factor in either death, citing investigations it had done.

The Auckland Council has commissioned an investigation into the port’s health and safety.

Ball said an additional change to hours was made in late November, guaranteeing consecutive days off for stevedores.

RNZ The global supply chain which sees books end up on the shelves has developed a few kinks. Space on shipping freight and in crates is in short supply, and then when they are in transit, they're often being delayed. It's all leading to a tense time for the sector, from publishers, to distributors, to sellers.

Prior to this, days off could be non-consecutive, he said, which aided flexibility in rostering.

“We are currently negotiating with MUNZ over a further reduction in maximum weekly hours.”

Ball said the loss of available staff hours was “absolutely” contributing to the container backlog.

He said the port had estimated a loss of about 14 per cent of available labour hours – or around 1300 hours a week – as a result of the two changes to hours.

“This absolutely has an impact.”

Container ship Constantinos P was diverted to Northland after congestion at Ports of Auckland meant it could not be unloaded there in time for Christmas.

Northport agreed to help, but the move has seen almost one in five trucks – stopped as part of a police sting – to be unroadworthy.

MUNZ said the number of hours worked by its members over a seven-day and 28-day period had been “significantly reduced” but a lot more discussion was needed.

SUPPLIED Laboom Dyer was killed after his straddle crane tipped in the early hours of August 27, 2018 (File photo).

It said it had been arguing for changes since 2015 and this continued after Kalati's death.

MUNZ said workers could have been made to work 60 hours over a seven-day period, but their intervention had been able to wind it back.

Industrial action had been threatened, however.

It feels cargo delays are due to problems with the automation and the ongoing lack of trained staff, which Ports of Auckland strongly rejects.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Container ships waiting in the Hauraki Gulf by Rangitoto island on December 5, 2020.

In March, during the Auckland ports’ quietest time of year, it was due to start the process of becoming New Zealand’s first container terminal to use automated straddle carriers to load and unload trucks and operate the container yard.

However, the Covid-19 alert level four lockdown prevented the overseas experts required from entering the country, meaning the ports are now facing implementation at the busiest time of the year, Ball has said.

The Auckland Council-owned company was in the process of trying to hire 50 new dock workers. While it was “having some success”, it was a slow process.

It was hoping to have a new crane crew on board by Christmas.

Ironically, 50 stevedores were let go from the company when the ports undertook partial automation of its container yard in 2016.