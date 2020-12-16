First responder realised things were 'going really bad' as helicopter went down

Two people died and three others, all children, were seriously injured when a helicopter crashed onto a rocky beach at the mouth of the Kekerengu River, near Kaikōura.

Ian Mehrtens could “just hear the kiddies screaming out” as he ran towards a helicopter crash north of Kaikōura that killed two and left three children seriously injured.

Mehrtens was celebrating his 69th birthday on Tuesday when he saw the helicopter come down through his window at home.

He initially thought it was just coming into land at the mouth of the Kekerengu River, as many helicopters did there, but things started “going really bad”.

“It started to do all funny things, and I thought ‘he's just showing off how to fly a helicopter’, but it was actually a lot more than that.

READ MORE:

* Lunchtime sightseeing trip in new helicopter ends with fatal crash

* Parents feared dead after helicopter crash north of Kaikōura

* Kobe Bryant: Newly released emergency calls detail last moments after the crash



“When it did the nose dive, I said to [my wife] Lyn, ‘s... I’ve got to get over there’.”

Breakfast Two adults died and three children were injured in the accident at the Kekerengu River mouth.

Mehrtens got on his quad bike and headed towards the helicopter, joining about four others who had rushed to help. He remembered running across a lagoon to reach the wreckage.

“I could just hear the kiddies screaming out in pain,” Mehrtens said.

“It was a horrible sound ... you could hear them above the sea.”

The crashed helicopter was resting on its side, so the children – two boys and a girl – were stuck on top of each other inside the wreckage.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The helicopter was carrying five people, including three children, when it crashed.

Mehrtens said it difficult to climb onto the helicopter, and it was hard to reach the seatbelt release buttons.

He could see the children were injured.

“Our main concern was get them out before the aircraft bloody catches fire,” he said.

He took particular care of the little girl, who was asking after her mum. She was in too much shock to remember what happened.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Emergency services at the scene on Tuesday.

“My mum, how's my mum,” Mehrtens recalled her saying.

He praised the quick actions of everyone on the scene, particularly one man who had stopped for a break at the local store. He made sure everyone had pillows and blankets, Mehrtens said.

“The comradery with strangers was incredible.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff A rescue helicopter at the scene of the crash.

Mehrtens had dinner that night with another local who was first on the scene. They discussed the crash, which helped him process it, and he was eventually able to get to sleep later, he said.

The pilot of the helicopter, Andrew Hamish Davidson, and his wife, Lin, were killed in the crash, a family member has confirmed.

Their two young children, and a third child, survived the crash, but were seriously injured.

The children were flown to Wellington Hospital.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is investigating and a team is expected to be at the crash scene on Wednesday.

The commission said it understood the Airbus Helicopter EC120 was travelling from Christchurch with five people on board when it lost control near the beach.