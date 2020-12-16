Search for missing men run professionally, despite tragic outcome, IPCA rules

Hakopa Ngaronoa, also known as Matiu Ngaronoa, died in Tongariro National Park after going missing.

The police search for two men who went missing in Tongariro National Park after fleeing from police has been deemed professional, the Independent Police Conduct Authority says.

Hakopa Ngaronoa 26 – also known as Matiu Ngaronoa – and Vincent Taurima, 21, were involved in a short police pursuit on State Highway 1, south of the Desert Road, on August 12, 2017.

They abandoned the car and ran into Tongariro National Park but became lost and were found dead on September 9, 2017.

An IPCA investigation found the police-led search for the men was in general run competently and professionally with police and volunteers strongly committed to finding the lost men.

On August 12, after the pursuit police, they found the abandoned car and tracked footprints a short way into the bush but did not find anyone.

Overnight the men contacted Taurima’s ex-partner and father who tried to guide them back to the road.

Taurima and his father decided not to call police for help.

On August 13, Taurima’s parents alerted police that the men were lost and very cold.

The men themselves made three 111 calls to police later that morning and a search and rescue operation was launched.

Police used cellphone technology to try to determine where one of the emergency calls originated and searched there, but despite hearing voices nearby they did not find the men.

Police and Land Search and Rescue volunteers searched for 13 further days in difficult terrain, thick bush and cold temperatures until the bodies were found.

Robert Steven/Stuff Volunteers from as far as Tauranga and Whanganui joined the search for the two men [file photo].

Members of both whānau complained to the IPCA about how the search operation was conducted.

In particular, they raised concerns that the men’s Māori ethnicity and the gang connections of one of the men meant police overstated risks and did not put full effort and resources into the search.

However, the IPCA said they did not find any evidence to support these concerns. They did find some oversights and missed opportunities during the early stages of the police response.

The on-call Search and Rescue officer should have been consulted on the night the men ran into bush and this was intended, but not done, they said.

When Taurima’s parents rang 111 early on August 13, search and rescue should have been alerted at that point, rather than three hours later.

This would likely have resulted in the search planning starting sooner, however, the IPCA could not say that it would have changed the outcome of the search operation.

“This incident had a tragic outcome, and it is understandable that whānau want to be assured that police made good decisions and that every effort was made to find their sons.

“I am satisfied that, once the search got underway, this was the case.

“Further, police made attempts to keep both whānau updated and supported.

Robert Steven/Stuff The men went missing in the Tongariro National Park near the border with the Kaimanawa Forest [file photo].

“Some aspects of the overall operation could have been handled better, including once the men’s bodies were found and returned to whānau,” Authority chair Judge Colin Doherty said.

New Zealand police said in a statement they accepted the IPCA findings.

“Following Operation Mangatawai, police have implemented several measures including updating the operating procedures for SAR jobs to include specific questions in relation to a lost person.

“Police also acknowledge that the formal identification process of the two men was delayed, we apologise for any distress this may have caused the family.”

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said police staff acted appropriately in the challenging conditions, but acknowledged there were some areas for improvement.

“Our thoughts remain with the whānau of the deceased”.