Dowse Art Museum to cut opening times to six days a week

The Dowse Art Museum will reduce the opening hours for its gallery from next year.

A desire for increased set up and maintenance periods are behind a move to cut opening times at the Dowse Art Museum by one day a week from early next year.

From January 4, the Lower Hutt gallery will be closed to the public on Mondays, remaining open Tuesday through Sunday.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the museum said the practice was common among cultural institutions around the world, and would allow for maintenance work and exhibition planning.

Nearby establishments such as Te Papa, the New Zealand Portrait Gallery, the City Gallery Wellington and Porirua’s Pataka all operate throughout the week.

READ MORE:

* $718,000 to fit out interim museum in Invercargill

* Wellington's Te Papa to open again after two months without a visitor

* Super Wine and Cameo Cremes on the menu at Dowse Museum



She said the majority of staff would continue to operate as normal, while frontline employees rostered on Mondays would be redeployed to other work at the museum.

The museum would still be available on Mondays for school education programmes and venue hire. The attached Bellbird Eatery will remain open seven days a week.

Dowse Art Museum Nuku Tewhatewha is the last remaining Ngā Pou o te Kīngitanga, a pataka, or storehouse, built as a symbol of the Maori King Movement. The pataka is on permanent display at the Dowse.

The Hutt City Council-run museum was opened in 1971and is named after former mayor Percy Dowse and his wife, Mary. Its collection focusses on contemporary New Zealand art.

The council’s 2018-2019 Annual Report shows the council spent $541,000 on maintenance and upgrades, including $64,000 on new artwork.

Figures show 185,968 visitors to the Dowse during the period covered by the 2018-2019 report, down from 215,990 the previous financial year.