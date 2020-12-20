Smelter rehabilitation costs may not be known for at least a year

Rio Tinto announced in July it would close the plant, which hires 1000 people, in August 2021.

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters [NZAS] has set aside $298m as a provision in its accounts for the closure and rehabilitation of its Tiwai plant – but the real cost is unknown.

There is an obligation to put the accounting provision in place for the future expense, but the $298m figure is an accounting estimate only.

Stuff understands the actual cost of the closure and rehabilitation work on the site will be determined by a closure study process currently being undertaken by Rio Tinto, the majority smelter owner.

It is understood the first phase of the closure study has commenced, but will not be completed until late next year.

The issue of site rehabilitation is a sticking point in negotiations between Rio Tinto and the Government around the future of the smelter.

Rio Tinto announced in July it would close the plant, which hires 1000 people, in August 2021.

But the Government is currently negotiating with the company to try to keep it open for another three to five years so the Southland economy has time to transition to other industries.

No decision has yet been made, though Rio Tinto has said it wants a decision on the plant’s future made before Christmas.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Ngai Tahu kaumatua Michael Skerrett is calling on Rio Tinto to do the right thing by the remediation of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter site when it closes.

Deputy prime minister Grant Robertson, when in Invercargill on December 11, said both parties wanted different things in the negotiations.

The electricity transmission costs were important to Rio, while the remediation of the site was important to the Government.

“It’s the coming together of [the two] that will be the agreement,” Robertson said.

The Government wanted commitments around remediation, he said.

Rio Tinto did not respond to questions on Friday.

Ngāi Tahu also has concerns, with representatives to speak to Tiwai management on Monday.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Deputy prime minister Grant Robertson and energy minister Megan Woods were in Invercargill on December 11 to update Southland stakeholders on talks regarding the future of Tiwai Point aluminium smelter.

Kaumatua Michael Skerrett said Ngāi Tahu wanted an assurance from Rio Tinto that it would fully remediate the smelter site when it closed the plant.

He understood there was some “toxic” waste by-product at the plant, so he wanted Environment Southland to get onsite, make a proper assessment and come to an agreement with Rio Tinto about what was required for the remediation work.

He was concerned erosion could result in any toxic material getting into the harbour if the site was not fully remediated.

“We are very staunch on the remediation and ensuring we don’t have the toxic stuff wrecking our harbour and fisheries,” Skerrett said.

“It’s an important site for us, there’s a lot of archaeological sites there.”

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter chief executive Stew Hamilton said in a written statement: “We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Te Ao Marama and recognise Ngāi Tahu as mana whenua of Tiwai Point, and we look forward to continue working with them on our closure planning process.”

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell confirmed the Government had asked it to determine the amount of environmental remediation required at the smelter site.

“As a response we have stepped up our compliance monitoring programme, and that will give us a basis in determining the scope of remediation needed.”

Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks said the Southland Mayoral Forum would be asking Environment Southland to do its compliance work at the smelter as quickly as it could.

Hicks said his focus was on understanding what the scale of the remedial work would be and getting a commitment from Rio Tinto for that to occur.

The Southland mayoral forum wanted a remediation arrangement locked in, the smelter’s exit to be managed over three to five years and decisions made on the future use of the power currently used by Tiwai.

A Ministry for the Environment spokesperson said Government and council officials would be working closely with the smelter in regards to any site remediation required and the timing for that remediation.

The smelter currently operates under a mixture of resource consents and local plan rules, all prepared under the Resource Management Act 1991, the spokesperson said.

The Invercargill City District Plan states, in regards to rehabilitation, that if activities are discontinued within the smelter zone it promotes adaptive re-use of buildings and if that does not occur “encourage the rehabilitation of the site, including the removal of buildings”.