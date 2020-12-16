Antarctica visit was my most 'rock 'n' roll moment', popstar Lorde says

Singer Lorde discusses spending time at Scott Base during her visit to Antarctica in 2019.

She has received two Grammy Awards and her debut single Royals was a global hit, but Lorde says visiting Antarctica was her ultimate rock ‘n’ roll moment.

The Auckland-born singer flew to the frozen continent in 2019, and has recounted her experiences ahead of the release of her book, Going South.

Lorde has been “obsessed” with Antarctica since she was a kid and wanted to see the science being undertaken there, especially regarding climate change.

In an interview released on Wednesday, she said the research that was under way and the “resilience” of the environment gave her hope for the future.

The 24-year-old flew from Christchurch to Ross Island where she spent five days shadowing scientists, surveying Adélie penguins and carrying out weather readings.

The trip was organised by Antarctica New Zealand and although Scott Base was “so cool”, it was no holiday, the singer said.

Antarctica New Zealand/Supplied Lorde was dressed for the freezing temperatures at Scott Base in Antarctica in 2019.

“There’s something very Kiwi about the base. It does feel like a research facility. You're on a base and there are rules in place and you have to fall in line with that,” she said.

“It’s very charming, it feels like it's made of tin, it's all connected by a series of tunnels and rooms. You can walk from one end of the base to the other without having to go outside, which is obviously amazing.”

A big part of the singer’s life was being recognised or asked for a selfie, but Scott Base staff took her visit in their stride.

George Heard/Stuff The Kiwi singer on stage in Christchurch in 2017.

“Over the course the week, I felt like I could walk into that dining room and people would be 'hey Ella, how was your day?’”

One highlight was getting a drink in the Scott Base pub, the Tatty Flag.

“It was so cool to be able to sit and drink a whisky and look out at the ice shelf, with all the seals lying around.”

Riding in a helicopter to spot whales was “the rock ‘n' roll moment” she thought she would have in New York or LA.

Stuff Lorde saw the scientific research being undertaken into climate change.

“It's the coolest thing that will ever happen to me.”

Lorde said she dreamt about Antarctica for months after she returned.

“I have never been somewhere where I felt such reverence for nature in its pure form.

“You feel such respect and gratitude for being allowed to be there.”