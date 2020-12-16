Firefighters and helicopters trying to control scrub fire in south Auckland

Firefighters and three helicopters and are working to control a scrub fire in the Ness Valley.

Work is underway from the ground and in the air to control a five-hectare scrub fire in south Auckland.

Daniel Nicholson, a spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ), said firefighters from Clevedon, Hunua, Kawakawa Bay, Papakura, Onewhero, Kaiaua and Ōtāhuhu were working to contain it.

Three helicopters with monsoon buckets were trying to slow its spread as of 2.30pm Wednesday.

He said FENZ received a 111 call just after 11am to the fire in bush off Ness Valley Rd in the Ness Valley.

It is located between Clevedon and Kawakawa Bay.

Due to the conditions, the helicopter initially had to assess the scale of the fire, Nicholson said.

He said the fire was burning through pine trees and native bush.

Nicholson said there was no risk to any properties in the area.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.