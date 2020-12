The incident happened in Lyttelton, Christchurch, on Wednesday. (File photo)

One cyclist is seriously injured and another has moderate injuries after the pair struck the back of a car in Christchurch.

The incident happened in Brittan​ Terrace, Lyttelton,​ at 12.24pm on Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said both cyclists were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Police said the road was cleared by 1.12pm.