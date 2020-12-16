Helicopter sent to scene of crash in North Canterbury

The crash happened in North Canterbury on Wednesday. (File photo)

More than one person has been injured in a two-car crash in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Depot Rd, near Oxford in Waimakariri, about 1.50pm on Wednesday.

Police said initial indications were that “people” had sustained serious injuries. They were unable to say how many people were injured.

A St John spokesman said a helicopter was heading to the scene.

The helicopter flew one person in a moderate condition to Christchurch Hospital.

The road is closed.