One person dead in North Canterbury crash

The crash happened on Depot Rd, near Oxford, on Wednesday. (File photo)

One person has been killed and another badly hurt, after a two-car crash in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Depot Rd, near Oxford,, about 1.50pm on Wednesday.

Police said one person has died, and another has sustained serious injuries.

St John said that person was transported by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

The road will remain closed while the serious crash unit examines the scene.

Police said motorists should avoid the area, if possible.