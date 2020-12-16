Eight helicopters battling 80-hectare blaze in Otago tussock land

Eight helicopters are at the scene of the fire. (File photo)

Fire crews are expected to remain in Waipori Falls throughout the night, as they try to bring a bushfire under control.

Crews were alerted to the blaze, about 60km inland from Dunedin, at 1.19pm on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said access to the blaze was “very difficult” because of the “very rugged terrain”.

Shift manager Andrew Norris said the fire had burned through about 80 hectares of gorse and native beech forest.

“Three-quarters of the perimeter is contained at this stage, so it's not 100 per cent under control yet.”

He said eight helicopters were still working at the scene, and crews would remain on site throughout the night.

No properties appeared to be under threat at this stage.