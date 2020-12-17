Muriwai Beach volunteer lifeguard says car ban could endanger public

There are increasing concerns about the behaviour of people who drive vehicles on Muriwai Beach in northwest Auckland.

Volunteer lifeguards at a popular Auckland beach where cars will be banned over summer say the decision could put people in danger.

On Wednesday, Auckland Council announced its decision to close vehicle access to Muriwai Beach from December 23 until January 10, 2021.

The closure was because of safety concerns and fire risks as visitor numbers are expected to skyrocket. There can be “dire consequences” when cars mix with people at a popular recreation spot, it said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Vehicle access to Muriwai Beach will be closed from December 23 until January 10, 2021.

“We have seen dozens of vehicle incidents over the years, some with tragic outcomes and others that are near-misses, silly mistakes or clear cases of bad decision-making by inexperienced drivers,” the council's general manager of parks, sport and recreation Mace Ward said.

Auckland Council said it had come to the decision with other agencies agreeing, including Fire and Emergency, police, the Department of Conservation, Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara Ngahere and the surf lifesaving club.

But Damian Molloy, the lifeguard conveyor for the Muriwai Volunteer Lifeguard Service, said he and others in the service were never consulted.

“We haven't been notified of it, and we aren’t [in favour] of it,” Molloy told Stuff.

Molloy said the volunteer service is in favour of leaving vehicle access to the beach open as it means members of the public can help others who are injured or get into difficult situations.

The areas of the beach vehicles currently go are remote locations, he said, so if there is ever an emergency there, they are the first on the scene.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Safety concerns are the reason behind the decision as the beach is expected to be busier than ever this summer.

Closing vehicle access means the public won’t be able to use their own cars to drive people to lifeguards or access points.

Molloy said Muriwai is a public road and had been for a long time.

It should stay open as it always has been, and it isn’t fair to “throw” the closure on people without consultation, he said.

But Matt Williams, the chief executive of Surf Life Saving Northern Region, said he supports the move.

“I'm only too aware of the issues and injuries vehicles on Muriwai have caused over the last year.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Four-wheel drive vehicles, pedestrians, dirt bikes and horses share the vehicle access point at Muriwai Beach.

He confirmed Surf Life Saving hadn’t been involved in the council’s decision.

Ward said the number of vehicles on the beach has increased significantly in recent years.

Ward said on October 26 there were 1700 vehicle movements on the beach and with people not travelling as much because of Covid-19, more are expected over summer.

“When you have a popular recreation location that is also considered a drivable road, the mix of uses can lead to dire consequences.”

Ward said other disappointing factors are the damage caused to fragile dunes and coastal ecosystems, fire damage and anti-social behaviour.

He said he expects a mixed reaction to the decision to close the beach for the short period. The council has received many submissions from community members who want to see changes to the way the vehicle access is managed, he said.

A review of the management plan is underway but no decisions have been made.

In February 2021 staff will submit and workshop ideas to improve the management of vehicles on the beach.

Auckland Council said signs will be put up near closed entrances to the beach, as well as signs at major turnoffs along State Highway 16 to Muriwai.

Park staff and police will also have a visible presence at the beach.