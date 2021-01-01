How not to drown in New Zealand's biggest river

The Waikato River in Pukete is a popular spot for swimming. Joel Kumeroa saved a young boy from drowning in the Waikato River.

Joel Kumeroa still remembers a small head gasping for air in the Waikato River.

The 18-year-old Wintec Student pulled out an 11-year-old boy struggling in the strong flow one summery weekend afternoon in October.

It was lucky Kumeroa was there, an experienced swimmer who jumped in when he heard a man yell “save the boy!"

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Jet skis are becoming more and more popular in New Zealand and education is key to avoid mishaps.

It’s a story that could have ended bleakly.

Just a week before Christmas, 18-year-old Taihape man Logan Ken Hughes died trying to save a 12-year-old swimming in the Waikato River near Taupō.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff In the past five years, 15 people have drowned in the Waikato River.

In August, 23-year-old chef Kayne Kohu went missing in the river at Hamilton Gardens and his body was found in October.

And in the past five years, 15 people have died from preventable drownings in the river.

Kumeroa said he grew up spending time at swimming holes and beaches, and remembers hearing of “too many drownings”.

He has done a water safety course at school and is a strong swimmer, he said.

So he knew to kick off his heavy shoes before jumping in and lift the boy above him when he reached him.

“I was just thinking, I don't want to see a kid drown, I don’t want to see a kid die in front of me.”

Tom Lee/Stuff The wharf at the Waikato River in Pukete is a popular spot for swimming.

Keeping the boy on his back so that he could get air, they both moved with the current to the river bank, where family could help.

“I think people should be aware the river can be more dangerous than it looks,” Kumeroa said.

That's a message Waikato Regional Harbourmaster Richard Barnett would agree with.

“It’s not a pool, the river is a dynamic environment and a wild environment.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Regional Harbourmaster Richard Barnett at the Waikato River. Barnett said people often underestimated the force and hidden dangers of the river.

Barnett doesn't regulate swimming – no official agency does – but he has some observations after years in the job.

People often underestimated the river and overestimated their ability to swim in it.

“It looks pretty benign, but we know it's difficult to swim against the current, if the current is going 2 – 3kmh that’s difficult to swim against, we don't swim as fast as 3kmh.”

Barnett said people shouldn't jump into any area where they didn't know what was below water.

The changeable speed of the current, combined with hidden obstacles like logs, were two of its biggest dangers.

“It's really about what are you comfortable with and capable of doing in the river, as with any environment in water.”

Water Safety NZ strategic partnerships and communications Manager Sheridan Bruce warned people against jumping in to rescue.

Unfortunately, it was not unusual for rescuers to be injured or even drown trying to save others.

“This is a really hard one. Your heart rules your head at a time like that when you are seeing someone in danger.”

Bruce said anyone on dry land should assess the dangers for themselves before jumping in.

“Can you call for help straight away? Is there something on the river bank that you can throw in, like a chilli bin, boogie board, or chair that the person in the water has a chance of grabbing?”

Another way was to throw a rope into the river and lie on your stomach while you pull the person ashore.

But the reality was often not as simple.

Bruce called river drownings, like the recent one near Taupō, “heartbreaking”, when people with the best intentions had died.

She hoped everyone had the “presence of mind” this summer to assess the risks to themselves at the Waikato River.

“You can see the rivers just pose so many issues because they are quite unpredictable.

“If you go into the river, you have to know you can always get out.”