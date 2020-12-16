West Coast gang house wrecked by 'suspicious' blaze

Fire and Emergency New Zealand announce new fire restrictions - including a ban on fireworks in parts of Christchurch and Akaroa - on December 16, 2020.

Aotearoa Natives’ Greymouth clubhouse has burned to the ground in suspicious blaze.

Greymouth fire chief Lee Swinburn said emergency services were called at 11.15pm on Tuesday.

The Thompson St property was well involved by the time firefighters arrived, he said.

The fire had spread to the house next door.

“One house is a total loss and the other one has extensive smoke and fire damage,” he said.

It is the third house fire in Greymouth in a week. One on December 9 was caused by unattended cooking and the other was an unoccupied house in Runanga, which was believed to have been started when power was turned on to a faulty hot water cylinder

Joanne Naish/Stuff The aftermath of a suspicious blaze in Thompson St in Greymouth.

Swinburn said 30 firefighters from Greymouth, Cobden and Brunner battled the blaze for 2.5 hours.

It was not the first time Fire and Emergency New Zealand had been called to the address, he said.

Two men at the neighbouring property, who did not want to give their names, said they were members of Aotearoa Natives.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Greymouth's Aotearoa Natives members live next door to the clubhouse, which burned to the ground.

They were asleep when they woke up to their house filled with smoke. They escaped the house and saw their clubhouse next door completely in flames.

The clubhouse had been painted in the gang’s green and black colours and was used by members needing a place to stay. No-one lived at the house permanently.

“The police are treating it as suspicious. I wouldn’t have a clue. It could have been anyone,” one said.

Joanne Naish/Stuff The fire spread to a house next door where gang members live.

He said the gang was not violent and had no issue with any other gangs.

Another man said he had been living in Greymouth for two years. He had been living at the clubhouse for a year before moving into the property next door.

“We’re just a bunch of mates that hang out together. Since I’ve been a Native I’ve been out of jail the longest. I used to be in and out of jail every year,” he said.