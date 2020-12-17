Homicide investigation launched after woman dies at Hamilton property

Police are investigating after a woman died at a Kentucky Crescent address.

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman died at a Hamilton property.

Police were called to a report of an assault at a Kentucky Crescent address about 11.15pm on Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said.

There they found a seriously injured 30-year-old woman. She died at the scene a short time later.

One other person was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is assisting police with their enquiries.

No charges have been laid at this stage and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

A scene guard is in place at the address and a second address while investigators continue scene examinations.