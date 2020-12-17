Otago bushfire burning in 'steep and rugged' terrain

The bushfire began near Waipori Falls, inland from Dunedin, on Wednesday afternoon. (File photo)

Cloudy conditions are hampering firefighters’ efforts to extinguish a large Otago bushfire.

Crews were alerted to the blaze in Waipori Falls, about 60 kilometres inland from Dunedin, at 1.19pm on Wednesday.

The fire burned through about 80 hectares of gorse, tussock and native beech forest, and at least eight helicopters were brought in to help fight the blaze.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Brent Dunn said a crew monitored the site overnight and about 48 firefighters returned to the scene early on Thursday morning to “tidy up and dampen down” any hotspots.

The fire was yet to be officially contained and the “steep and rugged” terrain was making access tough for firefighters.

He said as of 9am, helicopters were unable to help because of weather conditions.

The 48 firefighters on the ground were instead using hand tools and thermal imaging equipment to extinguish the hotspots.

No properties had been damaged or threatened by the fire, and no injuries had been reported, Dunn said.

However, Thursday’s weather was expected to provide firefighters with some relief.

MetService was forecasting a high of 12 degrees Celsius, along with cloud, scattered morning rain and southerlies. Increasing fine breaks were expected in the afternoon and would turn northeasterly in the evening.