Woman killed in Roxburgh crash after celebrating birthday in Queenstown

Kirsty Samantha Moffett, 28, of Northern Ireland, was killed in a car crash in Roxburgh, Central Otago, on Sunday December 13.

Kirsty Samantha Moffett, 28, of Northern Ireland, died at the scene of the crash on State Highway 8 in Roxburgh on Sunday, December 13.

Sam Moffett said his daughter celebrated her birthday on Friday, December 11, and had travelled to Queenstown for a weekend of hang-gliding and mountain trekking.

She was travelling home to Dunedin – where she had lived since April 2019 – when her car was struck by another vehicle.

“Kirsty had a real sense of adventure. Kirsty always dreamed of travelling to New Zealand ... She loved the country, and in particular the lifestyle it had to offer.”

Moffett said his daughter, a qualified physiotherapist, had quickly settled into life in Dunedin – working at Dunedin Hospital, attending a local church and joining a running club.

“Her infectious smile, warm personality and connection with people developed a network of friends and associates.”

Supplied Kirsty Samantha Moffett was killed in a car crash as she travelled home from Queenstown where she had been celebrating her 28th birthday.

Growing up, she was quiet and reserved, but had an attitude for excellence in all that she attempted, he said.

“Her educational and sporting achievements are testament to her unwavering resolve to succeed at all she would do. She was brave and vivacious, pursuing her dreams with a passion and was so sure of her purpose.”

Moffett said his daughter was a keen athlete and talented musician, playing piano and saxophone.

“She had a beautiful voice which she used to lead others in worship in her home church congregation.”

Above all, she demonstrated a strong Christian faith from her formative years, he said.

“All other pursuits fell second to her faith, but this in no way diminished her accomplishments.”

Her family took comfort in knowing she was loved by so many people, from all around the world and that so many people touched her life, in the way that she touched theirs, he said.

A 49-year-old Central Otago woman has been charged with carelessly using a motor vehicle while driving on the wrong part of the road. She will reappear in the Alexandra District Court on February 17.