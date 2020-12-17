A fond farewell: Kaikōura says goodbye to the team charged with rebuilding its coast

A new Kaikōura sign and two tekoteko have been blessed by Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura.

Exactly three years after State Highway 1 reopened following the Kaikōura earthquake, the team overseeing the costal rebuild has left town.

The North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery (NCTIR) Alliance were farewelled from Kaikōura on Tuesday.

The event also saw the unveiling of a new town entry sign and two tekoteko (carved pillars), both of which were blessed by Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura.

NZTA A crowd of people, including workers both past and present, attend the event which marked the departure of NCTIR from Kaikōura.

The NCTIR Alliance was established after the November 2016 earthquake by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and KiwiRail in partnership with four construction companies; Downer, Fulton Hogan, HEB Construction and Higgins.

Minister of Transport Michael Wood said Tuesday’s celebration was about acknowledging the work that had occurred over the last four years, to “not only reconnect communities, but to also strengthen connections”.

SUPPLIED Footage from Kaikoura reveals dramatic changes to the coastline with the seabed rising up to 2m following the 7.8 quake.

“I had the privilege of driving down from Blenheim to be here. You live in a very special place, this place where sky and mountain and sea all meet together,” Wood said.

He said the work on the project had been “massive”, which took a $1.2b investment and nearly 9000 people.

Supplied Minister of Transport Michael Wood says the project is part of the vision to "build back better”.

“I think the results largely speak for themselves, with the roads and the rail getting back on track in record time in around about one year,” he said.

“This project leaves a strong legacy... It's part of the vision that we have of building back better.

“The roads have been engineered to be more resilient and more safe, we have wider roads, guard rails along key areas and that’s going to help us to save lives and prevent injuries in the years to come.”

Supplied Te Ana Pouri, just north of Rakautara, was once a significant track between Okiwi Bay and Half Moon Bay.

Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura chair Hariata Kahu acknowledged the efforts of Maurice Manawatu, in developing an artworks package for the rebuild which recognised the whakapapa and its connection to the area.

The recovered coastal highway had been built back with culturally significant artworks including pou whenua and vapour-blasted murals.

A small team would be working south of Kaikōura in the new year to complete the final piece of NCTIR work. A new rockfall protection canopy would be the first of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

NZTA Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura member Rawiri Manawatu speaks at the event.

KiwiRail would also continue working to complete the Ruakanakana Overpass near Ward. This involved cutting through a hill to bypass the old Tar Barrel rail tunnel and building a road overpass above the rail line.

But NCTIR had left the town of Kaikōura.