Christmas in the Park comes to Invercargill

Liv Cochrane, who will MC the Christmas in the Park event in Invercargill on Saturday, and event organiser Blair Savory, say the show will help Southlanders get into the festive spirit.

Live music and Santa will kick-start the festive season in Invercargill on Saturday with a Christmas in the Park show to be held at Queens Park.

Organiser Blair Savory says the free event, at the band rotunda, will feature the cream-of-the-crop of Invercargill bands, with the aim to create a “Christmas vibe” in the city.

Savory, a director of sound and lighting company Massav Productions which is putting on Christmas in the Park for the second year, said he wanted to help make Invercargill a more vibrant place and get people out and about through events.

“After spending 10 years overseas and then walking through this park, it’s world class, it was a no-brainer, and why shouldn’t Invercargill have a Christmas in the Park, other big cities do.”

Invercargill bands to perform would include Lachie Hayes, Sam Cullen, Suzanne Prentice and for the hard rockers, Filth Wizard.

The family-friendly event would also feature kids games, food trucks and Santa, who himself will “belt out a couple of numbers”.

“I just hope people have a really good family time and kick start their festive season with good local entertainment.”

And he was hoping for a sunny day, but regardless, the show would go on.

“We are not made of sugar, are we?”

The Christmas in the Park event has received a combined $15,000 in grants from the Invercargill Licensing Trust and Community Trust South, after Savory’s Massav Productions business funded it in 2019.

“This is a step up from last year, the funding helps ... and I have an idea of stepping this event up over five years.”

Christmas in the Park MC Liv Cochrane said it was “important and heartwarming” to have a free, open air event in Invercargill that brought families together after the year of Covid-19.

“I am looking forward to being part of the crowd as well, and watching some of the acts, especially Lachie Hayes, oh my god, his band is amazing. There’s going to be some real treats and a real diverse mix.”

People could get together, hang out with Santa, have a picnic, support local acts and forget the year, she said.

- Christmas in the Park is at Queens Park In Invercargill on Saturday, from 3pm to 9pm.