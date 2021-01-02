Crust to Crust: A medley of pastry and pain to taste pies across the South Island

Stuff reporter Martin van Beynen takes on a trans-alpine mission with more than a few pie stops thrown in.

The concept began as a lazy, gluttonous trip from the West Coast to Christchurch eating pies.

Then we spiced it up to include a medley of biking, running and kayaking. It would be an athletic challenge combined with a gastronomical experience. Pastry and pain.

And so the Crust to Crust was born. We wondered if it should be called the Tranz Alpie or the Great Alpie Highway Race but the singlets had been printed.

Could it be done? Older, crustier pie eaters, with years of pie eating under their belts, had their doubts. But then people had also doubted Robin Judkins, the founder of the Coast to Coast (yes a vague resemblance).

So, as the sun rises dimly on a rainy day in December, I find myself on the beach at Kumara, the breaking waves the colour of a dirty puddle.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff No expense is spared on the famous Crust to Crust.

I won't mince words, the prospect of the day ahead is daunting. My training has involved many months of serious pie eating, each day beginning with a breakfast of bacon and egg pies and ending with a dinner of steak and cheese pies, all washed down with a quality beer. I feel I have done the hard yards but obviously the proof will be in the pudding.

At least it will be guilt free. The calories expended on the trek should balance the intake of butter-rich pastry, the heavy sauces and the delicious meats.

The horn sounds, and I am on my way up the beach. Many questions are about to be answered. Can I handle so many pies or, more importantly, will there be enough? Can I appreciate the difference between a chicken and leek pie and a chicken, leek and mushroom pie?

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Burning calories on the bike.

The 3km run to my bike is a good warm-up and the changeover is smooth and efficient. The first bike leg to Westport is a slight deviation from a straight-line route but fully justified when the destination is West Coast Pie Company.

The “West Coast three-course meal”

The company is still developing but chef and baker Emily Lucas has perfected her pie recipe, which combines distinctive wild game fillings with the best butter pastry.

Lucas was the head caterer at the luxury Hurakia Lodge on Rakino Island, a five minute helicopter ride from Auckland, when Covid-19 hit and guests stopped coming.

She returned to Westport, where she once owned the highly regarded Townhouse Restaurant. Her husband Tom works as the technical services' manager for the Stockton Mine.

With plenty of experience with pies at the restaurant, she could see a market for handmade pies incorporating wild hunted meat - deer, goats, hare, rabbit, pigs - and other ingredients like West Coast honey and butter. The meat comes from Premium Game Meat in Blenheim, although Lucas is a hunter herself.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Chef Emily Lucas uses only wild game in her gourmet pies baked in Westport.

“The idea is to make Westport a destination for the best pies in New Zealand, a bit like FergBurger in Queenstown is a destination for burgers. I want to bring back the West Coast three-course meal – a pie and two beers,” she says.

She makes about 1000 pies a week using a Westport pub kitchen that lies idle during the day.

The pies are sold at the Scarlett & Co Cafe and the McManus Hotel in Westport, as well as other outlets along the coast.

I would have loved to stay for more sampling but time is marching on and a world record is still in our grasp. After a couple more pies, I am back on the bike to make room for more pie consumption.

The road is wet, windy and steep with the rain pelting down. It’s just what I need.

Generations of pie experts

By the time I glide into Greymouth, several kilograms lighter, I've built up a fierce appetite. Blanchfields Bakery has come highly recommended and owner Chris Blanchfield welcomes me with a wonderful array of pies all set out in the pie warmer.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Chris Blanchfield's bakery in Greymouth has been in the family for five generations.

He recommends a dressed mince pie - a mince pie with potato, pies and beetroot on top - as an entree. It looks a picture.

Blanchfields has been part of Greymouth since 1892 and Chris' son Matthew, 25, who runs the bakery with Dad as a "harsh" overseer, makes it five generations of Blanchfields.

Chris began in the bakery when he was only 8. He would cook the doughnuts before school, sweep the floors and clean the trays.

"My son did it and I did it and my father did it," Chris says.

Pies have always been a staple of the business and the bakery churns out about 30 dozen a day. His mince pies are still the big seller but “we're always trying something different”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Another section of the Crust to Crust conquered.

"When I started my father did mince and steak and kidney. He then went right out left field and made a bacon and egg pie. Now we are doing 21 varieties.”

Over his 40 years in the pie business he has seen customers become more health conscious but also more discerning.

“Bakers now need to be good chefs if they want to succeed with gourmet pies,” he says.

After another sumptuous pie eating session, I am suitably fortified to cycle on at top speed to the foothills of the Southern Alps. The weather is still dark and brooding but I feel in terrific condition as I devour the long flat sections to keep the kilometres ticking over. The world record is still well on track and my mind is happily occupied thinking of the pies ahead.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Storming through the Otira River in the quest for another tasty pastry.

As I splash through the Otira River and into the bush for the run up to Goat Pass I start to doubt myself. Can I really complete the five-hour run without a pie?

By the time I reach Goat Pass the hunger pangs are too much and I detour to the Arthurs Pass store for a lamb and kumara pie. Sustained, I attack the track with renewed vigour, skipping over the boulders through the Mingha Valley and out to Klondyke Corner for the kayak leg.

The changeover is seamless, and, after a pie, I am paddling through the boiling waters of the Waimakariri.

Pies were the answer

Our route has been carefully planned to incorporate Canterbury pie central, a 22km stretch of great pie outlets from Springfield to Darfield. So instead of staying on the river, the Crust to Crust terminates the kayak section early for a draining bike ride to Springfield where Debbie Thistoll at the Yellow Shack cafe has a batch of pies ready for me.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Crust to Crust competitor Martin van Beynen contemplates pie heaven.

Thistoll, who has spent her life in various management roles in hospitality, took over the Yellow Shack just before the Covid-19 lockdown and suddenly had to face a drastic reduction in tourist traffic. To keep her staff busy, she needed a new marketing tool to draw people in.

"Pies seemed like the answer. I thought I could do better than some other pies around. We needed a pie where the gravy doesn't fall out in your lap and you don't have to eat through half a mile of pastry before you get to the meat. The pastry must be light, buttery and flakey but not too flakey.”

She bought a pastry sheeter and, with her chef, began experimenting. They decided their point of difference would be top quality meat slow cooked in a casserole. Fortunately some of her staff had experience at putting pies together and by June, they were business.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Debbie Thistoll has recently bought the Yellow Shack cafe in Springfield and is ready to compete with her gourmet pies.

Thistoll already supplies the Springfield pub and the Porters Ski Resort but doesn’t want to get too big.

“We haven’t got the machines to pump them out. A thousand pies a week is manageable.”

Unfortunately time is short and I hit the road again to burn maximum calories in preparation for emptying the pie warmer at the Famous Sheffield Pie shop. The bike ride to Sheffield is a gut-busting, sweat-drenched sprint dogged by pangs of hunger and I’m delighted when shop's unmissable sign comes into view.

The food of our childhood

Owner-operators Shane and Loretta Paterson took over the well-known pie stop in 2002, and also have a cafe in Oxford where all their pies are made. Loretta remembers buying pies from the Sheffield shop when she was a girl and says they have tried to produce a good old-fashioned Kiwi pie like the one she remembers.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Loretta and Shane Patterson from Oxford own the popular pie stop in Sheffield.

Loretta is a qualified baker but Shane manages the bakery while she concentrates on administration and marketing. They have known each other since they were children and got together when they were both working overseas.

“We pride ourselves in letting our bakers use their initiative to create their own products. We are very lucky to have highly skilled people who can think for themselves,” she says.

Counting part-time staff, they employ 40 people.

Competition is heating up, Loretta says, but there are enough customers to go around and competition keeps everybody on their toes.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joe Daly, a part owner of Darfield Bakery, started in the business as a 16-year-old.

It is only 10 kilometres between Sheffield and Darfield but another punishing dash brings me to the Darfield Bakery where I meet baker and part-owner Joe Daly, who has just baked a fresh batch of steak and cheese pies, just for me.

Daly is Darfield born-and-bred and began at the bakery as a clean-up boy when he was 16. He was eventually offered an apprenticeship and 19 years later is one of four owners of the business.

The bakery, he says, is based around producing great pies every day and traditional flavours remain the most popular.

“Our best-selling pie is the steak and cheese by a long shot. People like their Kiwi traditional flavour, and they go back to the same one no matter what we do.”

The bakery does a mean gluten-free pie as well as a vegetarian option. It even made a special lockdown pie with a steak base, caramelised onions, roast potatoes and cheese.

Competition with the Sheffield pie shop is all a bit of fun, he says. “We support each other.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Copenhagen Bakerys award-winning fruit pie.

Bake on the bike I start powering towards Christchurch for the final leg and what will no doubt be a large crowd greeting me at the finish. Thankfully I have at least two more pie stops to go. By the time I get to Harewood in Christchurch, after a lung-shredding bike ride from Darfield, I’m ravenous.

Love baked in

Thank goodness for Copenhagen Bakery, an establishment that has produced some of the country's finest pies over many years. The business is based on a love story and much of the love is in the products.

John Thomsen, who trained in Denmark, first came to Christchurch in 1981 to work for a fellow Dane who had set up a bakery but wasn’t a baker. He meet Donna, then a nurse, on a tramp on the Wangapeka Track and the rest is history.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Martin van Beynen shares a golden moment with Donna and John Thomsen of Copenhagen Bakery.

They began their own business in the little Caroline's Cake Kitchen in Armagh St in 1986 and within a week had to employ two extra staff. They moved across the road to the ground level of the PriceWaterhouse building and then moved to Harewood after the earthquakes in 2011.

Thomson describes himself as just a worker for boss Donna, but they clearly make a great team with Thomson supervising the baking and Donna managing the front of house.

After a truckload of baking awards and training a raft of Christchurch bakers, the Thomsens are hoping a succession plan that involves son Kristian, who is baking in France, will bear fruit.

Thomsen, a good runner his day, attributes the success of the business to the consistent use of quality raw ingredients, including plenty of butter rather than margarine, and craftsmanship in everything.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The mountain run section is a cinch when fuelled by pies.

The Thomsens fill me up with their delicious products, obviously appreciating a visit from an aficionado who enjoys the aesthetic and gastronomical aspect of their business as much as they do.

I'm on the final straight now. A bike ride to Sumner and then a run up the beach to the finish line. You'd think I'd had enough of pies but after a gruelling ride through the city and along the estuary I’ve got more than enough room for one more pie outlet.

Bohemian Bakery owner Marcella (Maka) Angyalova, formerly a market researcher and statistician, has owned the Sumner bakery for four years

Originally from Slovakia, she started the business as a hobby while her children were still small but it mushroomed, and she now has an outlet at Riverside Market and is planning another shop in St Martins.

The bakery was primarily a maker of artisan breads and croissants but a customer started a petition to get Angyalova to make pies.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Maka Angyalova, owner of the Bohemian Bakery, says customers demanded she make pies.

“People came in and said you need to make pies, you make it fresh and you use good ingredients. I couldn't bring myself to make a mince pie, so we worked on something special.”

She had to learn how to make proper pie pastry and hired a Kiwi baker for his pie expertise.

“We are not experts yet and are still fine-tuning, but we are pretty happy with what we have. I have an amazing Portuguese chef, and we have tested different fillings.

“The pork belly is my favourite, the fat makes it really indulgent. We render the fat so you just have the liquid you need, and we use wheat beer and add the beer little by little reduce it to a sauce.”

I could have stayed all evening but the finish is beckoning and more pies were waiting for me at the finish line.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Coast to Coast founder Robin Judkins, left, and Crust to Crust winner Martin van Beynen celebrate the world record.

To be honest I was expecting a bigger crowd - perhaps they got the wrong day - but it’s great to see Robin Judkins making the effort to acknowledge another pioneer.

After the adulation, back slapping and media interviews – yes, a world record – I take a moment to contemplate the immensity of what had been achieved.

I had found inner strengths and depths I hadn't realised I possessed. It was like biting into a beautiful pie. The real meat was under the crust. And I felt I had answered one of life's more difficult questions.

Who ate all the pies?

I did.