Concerns mount for ex-Gloriavale man missing since Saturday

Former Gloriavale resident Peter Faithful has been missing since Saturday.

Concerns are mounting for a former Gloriavale resident of more than 40 years who has been missing for five days.

Peter Faithful, 62, has been missing from his home in the Christchurch suburb of Bishopdale since Saturday morning.

Gloriavale Leavers’ Support Trust spokeswoman Liz Gregory said the trust had serious concerns about his welfare.

Faithful lived at the remote Gloriavale Christian community on the West Coast for more than 40 years, but in the past two years had spent time in mental health facilities, and then with family in Christchurch.

He is described as having grey hair and a short grey beard, and was last seen wearing jeans, a blue shirt and black shoes.

“He is not thought to have taken any food or belongings with him. He does not have a mobile phone and has no access to money,” Gregory said.

“There are serious concerns for his welfare.”

Gregory said Faithful had selective mutism, and might not talk to strangers to ask for help.

“Faithful has an affinity for remote areas, and it’s possible he may be in the wider forested regions of Christchurch, or he may have started walking or hitchhiking towards Greymouth.”

Faithful’s disappearance had been reported to police and anyone who saw him was encouraged to call them.