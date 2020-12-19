Charges yet to be laid, police fatal crash investigations in final stages

Police at a road block at Murchison, after a fatal accident on State Highway 6 south of Murchison. (File photo)

Police investigations into several fatal crashes in Nelson are nearing completion, with charges yet to be laid.

World-class paddler and kayak craftsman Andrew Martin​, 58, died in a major crash that involved four cars on SH6, near Nelson, on September 27. His daughter, Lucy Martin​ was driving at the time and was critically injured, along with three others.

Detective Sergeant Mark Kaveney​ said inquiries into the crash had been completed and the case was being reviewed to determine the charges to be laid against the driver.

"The young woman driver who was critically injured, and who is an innocent party to the crash, is still very unwell and slowly recovering in the care of her family."

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Emergency services attend the scene of the fatal multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 6, Whangamoa Rd, which claimed the life of Andrew Martin.

Kaveney expected a decision on charges would be made in the next few months.

In August, Mathew Kevin John Arrowsmith​, 40, was walking along State Highway 65 between Maruia Saddle Rd and Pea Soup Rd when he was struck by a vehicle and killed.

The father-of-five was run over by two trucks before his body was found on the highway near Murchison, in the Tasman Region on August 29.

Detective Sergeant Dan Shields​ said an investigation into Arrowsmith's death was in its final stages and he was preparing a report for the coroner.

Police were piecing together a timeline of Arrowsmith’s movements and had spoken to a number of people, but an appeal for the occupants of a late-model silver sedan travelling north from Springs Junction to Murchison between 12.30am and 1.30am that Saturday morning had gone unanswered.

"The occupants of that haven't come forward, and we weren't able to identify them through the course of the investigation.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff A cross bearing the name of Auckland man Kerry Wayne Phillips, 45, was killed following a collision between his motorbike and a truck on State Highway 6 in August 2020.

On August 3, Auckland man Kerry Wayne Phillips​, 45, was killed when his motorbike collided with a truck on the northern side of the Whangamoa Saddle on State Highway 6.

All three deaths had been referred to the coroner.

A spokesman for the coroner said it was hard to predict how long an inquiry would take as each death was different and coroners had to consider evidence from a range of sources.

“While a coroner will typically seek medical information, a coroner may put their inquiry on hold pending the outcome of another agency’s investigation, such as a police investigation.”

Most enquiries weren’t completed until several months, or even years after the death. As at November 2, the average length of time for case to be closed was 458 days, or one year and three months.