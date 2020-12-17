Microlight pilot crashed in Southland after entering fog while flying low, CAA report finds

Pilot Trevor Barrett died after his microlight crashed in the Taringatura Hills in 2018.

An aircraft that crashed into a hillside had entered fog while flying too low, a Civil Aviation Authority report has found.

Trevor Barrett, 71, of Hamilton, died in a forestry block in Southland after his microlight crashed in the Taringatura Hills, west of Benmore, on September 8, 2018.

On the day of the crash, Barrett left Alexandra about 8.30am to join a group of microlight enthusiasts for a group flight to Stewart Island.

When he failed to arrive for the pre-flight briefing and subsequent flight to Stewart Island, the Rescue Coordination centre began a search.

READ MORE:

* Plane that crashed killing two landed 'nose-down' after flying too fast –report

* Pilot killed in light plane crash at Ōtaki airfield, Civil Aviation Authority confirms

* One in five drone users flouting rules by flying in restricted air space



The wreckage was found just before 4pm about 13 kilometres from the pre-flight briefing site.

The report found that Barrett was unfamiliar with the area, and a combination of confirmation and expectation bias most likely influenced his belief that he was following the route other pilots had taken.

CAA aviation safety deputy chief executive Dean Winter said the safety of the aviation system relied on everyone who participated to follow the rules.

“If they fly ‘visually’, or VFR [visual flight rules] rather than on instruments, those rules include flying no lower than 500 feet above ground level, and not flying in poor weather.”

It was a timely reminder of the importance of thorough pre-flight planning, Winter said.

“It’s standard aviation procedure to check weather conditions at the destination and en route, and also to plan the flight so the pilot can get there safely.”

The crash highlighted why pilots must comply with the rules and manage the risks associated with visual flight rules into deteriorating weather conditions, the report said.

The report could not conclusively say why Barrett chose to continue into poor weather below 500 feet above ground.