A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a crash on State Highway 25 in the Coromandel

Police were called to the crash at about 5pm on Kuaotunu Wharekaho Road, which is in between School of Mines Lane and Wharekaho Road in Wharekaho.

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.