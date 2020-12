Police were called to the crash at about 5pm on Kuaotunu Wharekaho Road.

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a crash on State Highway 25 in the Coromandel

Police were called to the crash at about 5pm on Kuaotunu Wharekaho Road, which is in between School of Mines Lane and Wharekaho Road in Wharekaho.

The road had been closed but reopened at around 10.20pm

The circumstances of the crash will be investigated.