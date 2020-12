Police and family of Christchurch teen Lachie, 16, appealed for the public’s help after he went missing three days ago. He has since been found

A Christchurch teen missing for three days has been found.

Lachie, 16, went missing from his Marshland home on Tuesday, triggering a police search.

Police and family had concerns for his welfare, a police spokeswoman said.

Lachie was found safe and well on Friday afternoon, she said.

It was unclear where he was found, she said.