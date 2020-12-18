Police and family appeal for information on missing Christchurch teen

Police and family of Christchurch teen Lachie, 16, are seeking the public’s help after he went missing three days ago.

Police are seeking the public's help to find a missing Christchurch teenager.

A police spokeswoman said police and family had concerns for the welfare of 16-year-old Lachie, who had been missing from his Marshland home since Tuesday.

He is described as being of medium build and 183 centimetres tall.

The spokeswoman said Lachie may be wearing black-coloured Adidas shorts, a black-coloured T-shirt and a dark blue-coloured Champion hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police through 105 and quote file number 201217/8798.