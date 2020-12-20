Mystery surrounds boat ordered to leave Fiordland

Environment Southland has directed a boat to leave Fiordland and its hull to be cleaned. (file photo)

A boat that has been ordered to leave Fiordland is only the second to be directed to leave, after it was allegedly found with an invasive aquatic species on its hull.

But Environment Southland is remaining tight-lipped on where the boat was found and when, what type of boat it was, where it was going, and whether it had left Fiordland.

A report from regional council chief executive Rob Phillips, which was tabled at a full council meeting on December 16, says a non-compliance action has been started for a boat that is believed to have travelled from Bluff Harbour to Fiordland while in breach of the Fiordland Marine Pathways Plan clean hull rules and with suspected Undaria on the hull.

A direction has been issued for the vessel to leave Fiordland and its hull to be cleaned. The vessel’s Clean Vessel Pass has been rescinded until the owner can prove the boat is compliant with the rules, the report says.

READ MORE:

* Further spread of undaria in Breaksea Sound prompts calls for new regulations

* Environment Southland takes top honours at biosecurity awards

* Plan launched to keep marine pests out of Fiordland waterways



Environment Southland biosecurity and biodiversity manager Ali Meade said the regional council was currently investigating a situation with a vessel and a potential breach of the rules of the Fiordland Marine Pathway Plan.

“As this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment on it at this time.

“This is a good reminder of how important it is for everyone entering Fiordland to make sure they are adhering to the rules. Marine pests can be spread by boats, gear and residual seawater, so it’s important to ensure hulls and equipment are clean.’’

Meade said the boat was the second to be directed to leave Fiordland since the introduction of the Fiordland Marine Pathways Plan in 2017.

The plan aims to protect Fiordland from marine pests being carried in on local and visiting vessels. It sets out a number of rules and standards that must be met by all vessels entering within one nautical mile of the landward boundary of the Fiordland Marine Area and requires vessel operators to obtain a Fiordland Clean Vessel Pass.

Louise Bennett-Jones/University of Otago Undaria (recognised by its yellow 'spine') smothers a reef of light. It is often referred to as ‘the gorse of the sea’.

“It only takes a single infested boat to bring a marine pest into Fiordland, and we therefore take all breaches of the rules very seriously.

“As we have seen from the Undaria incursion in Breaksea Sound, marine pests are expensive and difficult to deal with once they become established. If we are going to protect Fiordland for future generations, it’s important we all remain vigilant and do our part by following the rules to prevent any more incursions,’’ Meade said.

Undaria is listed on Environment Southland’s Pest Hub, which says the impacts of it are not well understood and are likely to vary considerably depending on the location.

It can change the structure of ecosystems, especially in areas where native seaweeds are absent and potentially impact on biodiversity.

Known sites where Undaria has been found are Breaksea Sound, Bluff, Waipapa Point, Ruapuke Island, Oban, Patersons Inlet, Big Glory Bay and Port Adventure.