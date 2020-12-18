Donations to Women's Refuge more than triple in the year of Covid-19

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Caroline Herewini takes us through the Women's Refuge safe house.

Tough economic conditions haven’t stopped Kiwis supporting women suffering abuse, as donations to Women’s Refuge more than tripled this year.

The charity received $4.1 million – up from $1.4m last year – which included bequests, grants and regular donations. More than $939,260 was for its “Safe Night” campaign, which asks the public to donate $20 to allow a woman to spend a night away from an abuser.

It was the Covid-19 lockdown which drew attention to the plight of women and children living with domestic violence, said Women’s Refuge Fundraising and Communications manager Susan Barker.

The Safe Night scheme also kept bubbles intact. Thousands have donated since the campaign launched last December, buying 46,961 safe nights.

Supplied Safe Nights is a Women's Refuge campaign where the public is asked to donate $20 to fund a night away from an abuser.

More than 167 women and children are too afraid to stay at home because of family violence, according to the charity.

“The reason I feel there has been such a jump in support, which really took off during the lockdown period, is because suddenly people realised that there would be women and children in Aotearoa who were not safe in their own homes,” she said.

“This was a nightmare scenario for them: Being in lockdown with an abuser with no way out,” Barker said.

“We are tremendously grateful for the support, during a time when we were facing extra costs along with many other New Zealanders, so that we could not only set up additional avenues for women to reach us but be there for every woman and child who were too afraid to be at home.

“It is really because of the goodwill of New Zealanders we are able to continue to be there for women and children when they are at their most vulnerable,” Barker said.

New Zealand has the highest rate of family violence in the developed world. It is estimated one in four females and one in eight males experiences sexual violence or abuse in their lifetimes, many before the age of 16.