Sick baby's return to New Zealand still to take flight

James and Elizabeth Dunne are waiting for the all-clear to get their 3-month-old baby Harrison home to Palmerston North from Ireland.

Fundraising to help bring a sick baby home from Ireland to Palmerston North has helped reach a target of €70,000, almost $100,000, to pay for rescue flights.

But grandmother Barbara Taniyama said little Harrison Dunne would not be home for Christmas or New Year as his family had hoped, because there were still final hurdles before the family were cleared for travel.

They have asked for details of the mission to be kept confidential.

Harrison was born in Ireland in September after Kiwi parents Elizabeth and James Dunne travelled there for medical help with their desire to have a family.

READ MORE:

* Plans take shape to bring sick baby home to New Zealand from Ireland

* Palmerston North family seeks help to bring home sick baby



Warwick Smith/Stuff Barbara Taniyama and her family are eagerly awaiting Harrison's return.

After several miscarriages and a molar pregnancy, Elizabeth finally managed to carry the much-longed-for baby to full term.

But joy was mixed with tragedy as Harrison was diagnosed with myotubular myopathy, a genetic disorder that means his muscles are too weak to even breathe on his own most of the time.

There is no cure, his life expectancy is short and his parents are desperate to have him spend what precious time he has in New Zealand with friends and family.

Taniyama said earlier cost estimates for plans to bring the family home had put the price about an astronomical $430,000.

But medical experts on both sides of the world had worked to come up with a plan for a more affordable option, and the family was overwhelmed by the generosity of friends and strangers who wanted to make it possible.

Delays in the family’s earlier planned return to Palmerston North, when they had expected to be travelling with a healthy infant in November, had left Taniyama and husband Atsushi holding the baby in a rather different way.

The owners of Yatai Japanese Izakaya restaurant had helped the Dunnes buy the distinctive Aqaba restaurant on Broadway so they had a business to run on their return.

The Taniyamas had managed the restaurant and refurbishment of the property on their behalf for several months.

“It has been a lot more than we thought we were taking on,” she said.

“We just have to hope and pray nothing else happens to stop them coming home.”