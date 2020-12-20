Christmas bus tours, complete with tinsel and carols, combating seniors' loneliness during festive season

The Christmas Light Night Rider bus tours have been so popular organisers have put on extra services. The trips have been put on to combat social isolation among the elderly.

It has tinsel, four wheels, and is proving wildly popular among retirees.

Meant to get older people out and about at what can be sad time of years for some, the free Christmas Light Night Rider tours around Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, Porirua or Wellington stop off at properties with Christmas light displays.

Loot bags with lollies, biscuits, Christmas cake and other goodies are handed out by on-board Santas, and singers entertain passengers in while they are on the road.

Organiser Al O’Connor​ says the outtings, for people 65-years-old and over, have been so popular, he and his volunteers have had to add extra dates and add more buses.

“Some of the older people don’t get out too often. It’s not just about seeing the lights, but having company and getting to see their communities,” O’Connor says.

READ MORE:

Combating elderly loneliness: How 'Des the Toy Man' stays socially active

South Auckland man ropes in neighbours to create animated Christmas light show

Nelson lights up for Christmas with people power

The buses, petrol and treats are all provided by Porirua and Upper Hutt businesses.

Co-ordinator Rose Vailima​ said word had got out about the tours, and she’d received more than 1000 texts, and countless calls and emails requesting seats for the trips.

Kathy Farrell​, of Upper Hutt, went on the Upper Hutt and Lower Hutt tours before deciding she wanted to volunteer as an entertainer. She now performs the Maca-reindeer, a festive version of the Macarena, on the buses.

She said the trips were wonderful because many older people were unable to drive or weren’t confident to go out at night.

Al O'Connor/Supplied Buses, petrol and treats for the passengers have all been provided by businesses from Porirua and Upper Hutt.

“I can’t thank [the organisers] enough. The lights are beautiful and the bus stops right outside the houses.”

Another Upper Hutt resident Katrina Burton​ said “It was like Christmas had come early.... [Many of us] wouldn’t have been able to see [the lights] on our own.”

Originally supposed to be a one-off series of trips, O’Connor said he was now considering keeping the tours going as a social trip, although perhaps without the carols in the New Year.

Rose Vailima/Supplied Volunteer Ani Waiwai sings to passengers on a Christmas Light Night Rider tour bus.

Age Concern NZ chief executive Stephanie Clare​ said elderly people were particulary susceptible to loneliness, or social isolation, which can contribute to worsening health, such as memory loss and cardio vascular disease.

She said the light tours were a good way of getting older people active.

“There’s a stigma that comes with loneliness – people are less likely to ask for help. This event allows people to come together without people having to say, ‘I’m by myself’.”

People wanting to attend a trips on can contact Rose Vailima on 0275644459. Trips are free, but bookings are essential.

Upper Hutt tour, December 21, 7.45pm

Porirua tour December 23, 7.30pm